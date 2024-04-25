Freight Transportation Services Provider, Tradd Advisory Company, Expands Operations In Charleston County, SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — April 25, 2024 — Tradd Advisory Company (Tradd), a freight transportation services provider, today announced the expansion of its operations in Charleston County. The company’s $88,800 investment will create 100 new jobs in the next five years.

Established in 2018, Tradd is a third-party logistics provider that advises agents, clients and carriers on the most effective strategies for handling freight transportation. The company works with a network of over 93,000 carriers and offers premium service options for moving all types of cargo.

Tradd recently expanded into its first established office space in the Harbor Entrepreneur Center located at 11 eWall St. in Mount Pleasant.

“It is exciting to have a footprint in Charleston. We are excited for our growth in Charleston County and cannot wait to see what is in store. All of us at Tradd are committed to cultivating the best of what the logistics industry has to offer in terms of service, delivery, and most importantly, an exciting place to work. We cannot wait to meet our new team and become a household name in the freight industry.” -Tradd Advisory Company Owner and CEO Stephen Scates

“South Carolina’s logistics industry continues to impress, and today’s announcement by Tradd Advisory Company is another win for our state. We congratulate the company on this expansion and look forward to supporting it through continued development in Charleston County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“With South Carolina’s premier location and world-class workforce, companies like Tradd Advisory Company can find lasting success. We are grateful for Tradd’s decision to grow its presence in Charleston County and create 100 new jobs in a community and state where people love living.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Congratulations to Tradd Advisory Company on their expertise in online freight services. Their mission aligns perfectly with Charleston County’s commitment to shaping its global future as a major logistics center. This expansion will accelerate further growth for the county, ultimately creating a successful, energetic image of the region’s logistics hub.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

Posted: April 25, 2024

Source: State of South Carolina Office of the Governor