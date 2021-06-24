Champion Thread Bolsters Manufacturing Team With Industry Expert John Saunders

GASTONIA, NC — June 24, 2021— Champion Thread Company, a producer and marketer of industrial sewing threads, engineered yarns, and other textile and sewn products accessories, welcomes industry veteran John Saunders to its team in the role of Manufacturing Manager. Leveraging decades of industry experience and knowledge, the third-generation thread and yarn expert will participate in and provide guidance to all CTC product and manufacturing strategies and processes.

“We are delighted to have John join the CTC team,” declared Champion Thread President Matt Poovey. “He brings extensive experience that will enable him to participate in the development and manufacturing of new and improved products that will continue to fuel our rapid product expansion and business growth. We look forward to John’s contributions to the future of Champion Thread.”

Before joining CTC, Saunders served as Director of Engineering at his family’s renowned Saunders Thread Company business. Over his distinguished career, he has amassed deep expertise in the development and manufacturing of specialty and engineered yarns, as well as aramid, filament, and other thread products.

“I am excited with the opportunity to continue contributing to the industry I love at Champion Thread,” noted Saunders. “I believe that this is the perfect time to be joining such a dynamic company. I am confident that we have the team, drive, and innovation needed to ensure a bright future at CTC.”

