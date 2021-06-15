Beaver Paper Group Appoints Allen Wheeler TexSewn® Product Manager

ATLANTA — June15, 2021— Beaver Paper Group, a manufacturer of sublimation media and TexSewn® cut & sew papers is pleased to announce the promotion of Allen Wheeler to the new position of TexSewn® product manager.

As the new TexSewn Product Manager, Wheeler will play a pivotal role in generating new sales and market opportunities for Beaver Paper’s TexSewn product portfolio. Wheeler is responsible for developing new products and initiatives that will increase sales and awareness for the brand.

“We are thrilled to have Allen move into this leadership position. He is extremely knowledgeable about the Sewn Products industry and will be key in developing new markets for TexSewn,” explained Tobias Sternbeck, CEO of Beaver Paper. “Allen’s deep industry knowledge and experience makes him a perfect fit for his new role.”

“I am honored to be able to use my extensive experience to spearhead and breathe new life into a legacy product line that is still heavily used in the sewn products industry,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler has been with Beaver Paper for more than six years in progressive roles including National TexSewn Sales Representative and Southeast Regional Sales Representative before being promoted to his new management position.

Posted June 15, 2021

Source: Beaver Paper Group