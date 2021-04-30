Herculite Products, Inc. Hires Pamela Funk As Manager Of Human Resources

EMIGSVILLE, Pa — April 30, 2021 — Herculite Products Inc., an innovator and manufacturer of high performance and custom fabrics is pleased to announce that Pamela Funk has been hired as Manager of Human Resources.

Pam comes to Herculite with a wealth of human resource management experience, most recently as Director of Human Resources for 4 years at United Fiber and Data in York. Prior to that, Pam spent 16 years in progressively responsible human resource management positions at Perform Group in York.

Pam received a B.A. in Psychology with Human Resources Concentration from Shippensburg University and an MBA with Human Resources Concentration from York College.

Source: Herculite Products Inc.