January/February 2021

David Johnson Jr. has joined Atlanta-based Hamilton International as sales director.

Kent Fountain was reelected as chairman of the National Cotton Council (NCC), Memphis, Tenn., for 2021, and Ted Schneider was reelected vice chairman. The following people were reelected to serve as NCC vice presidents: Jordan Lea; Robin Perkins; Kirk Gilkey; Kevin Brinkley; and Robert Lacy Jr. Jay Cowart is a newly elected NCC vice president. Barry Evans was reelected as secretary-treasurer. The following people were reelcted as NCC staff officers: Gary Adams, president and CEO; Marjory Walker, vice president, Council Operations; Jody Campiche, vice president, Economics and Policy Analysis; Reece Langley, vice president, Washington Operations; John Gibson, vice president, Member Services; and Harrison Ashley, vice president, Ginner Services. Newly elected NCC staff officers include Don Parker, vice president, Technical Services; and Tas Smith, vice president, Producer Affairs.

Benji Bagwell has joined Spartanburg, S.C.-based Milliken & Company’s Textile Division as vice president of sales and marketing for the specialty interiors business.

Steve Rooney, CEO of Continental Structural Plastics, a Teijin Group company based in Auburn Hills, Mich., was promoted to general manager of the Composites business unit of Teijin Ltd., Tokyo. Rooney reports to Akimoto Uchikawa, the newly named president of Teijin’s Materials Business.

American Textile Co., Duquesne, Pa., has named Karl Herleman senior vice president of Information Technology.

Jones Family of Companies, Humboldt, Tenn., has promoted Dennis St. Louis to vice president of sales, Bedding and Furniture channel; and hired Mike Jewell as senior vice president of operations, and Anthony Lado as human resources director/HR leader – Talent Acquisition.

PVH Corp., New York City, named Stefan Larsson CEO.

Portland, Ore.-based Columbia Sportswear Co. has appointed Skip Potter executive vice president, chief digital information officer, effective April 1, 2021. The company also named Tim Sheerin senior vice president of U.S. sales for the Columbia brand. In addition, the board of directors at the company appointed John Culver to serve as a director and member of its Compensation Committee.

The board of directors at Greensboro, N.C.-based Unifi Inc. has elected Emma Battle to the board. She is president and CEO of business services company MarketVigor, and CEO of public charity Higher Ed Works.

Ben Talbert recently launched an industrial recruiting firm named Better Than Found. The company specializes in nationwide professional and executive recruiting across the manufacturing, engineering and construction sectors for companies in the Upstate of South Carolina and throughout the Southeast.

MMI Textiles Inc., Westlake, Ohio, recently hired Kathleen Stevens as CFO. The company also promoted Debbie Grant to chief of staff, Nick Rivera to COO, Geoffrey Senko to director of Business Development, and Joshua Slack to supply chain manager.

Winston-Salem, N.C.-based HanesBrands and named Joe Cavaliere to the newly created role of group president, global innerwear. The appointment follows the retirement of Howard Upchurch, group president, innerwear Americas, after 34 years with the company.

