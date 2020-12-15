Rush & Company Promotes Kimber McFadden To Vice President of Nonwovens and Industrial Textiles

CHARLESTON, S.C. — December 9, 2020 — Rush & Company has named Kimber McFadden vice president of Nonwovens and Industrial Textiles. Since joining Rush & Company in 2012, McFadden has dedicated her work to finding successful candidates for clients in the textiles and nonwovens industry. McFadden transitioned to the recruitment field from a successful career in real estate. Her work creating and managing sales teams has lent itself to her success with Rush & Company.

McFadden credits much of her success in partnering clients with talented potential employees to her targeted network. “Finding the best talent is so much more successful with a niche recruiter” according to Kimber, and her results prove her point. Kimber’s success at navigating the turbulence of the pandemic showed her potential for the leadership position. She has found the transition to virtual recruiting and remote work to be very helpful in finding the best candidate. As McFadden has explained, Zoom is a “tremendous tool” and companies with flexibility regarding virtual work have the best options in the job pool.

The South Carolina native received a Bachelor of Arts in French from the University of South Carolina. Having grown up on the coast, Kimber loves spending time on or by the water. She also loves traveling, and eagerly awaits the opportunity to see new places once again.

President Rick Rush welcomes Kimber to her new position and looks forward to seeing her success in the years to come. “Kimber has been a tremendous addition to Rush & Company, going back close to a decade. She has been instrumental in building our Nonwoven and Industrial Business and it is safe to say that she is the principal Search Consultant across the country in this sector. She has become a critical resource to Industry Leaders in helping them source the best talent solutions to drive their business forward. We are very fortunate to have her as part of our team.”

Rush & Company prioritized hiring from within since McFadden has gone above and beyond to show her dedication and skills. They cover every aspect of Textiles and Soft Goods, and every discipline within the industry. For media inquiries and more information, contact Deja Knight at the email address or phone number above.

Posted December 15, 2020

Source: Rush & Company