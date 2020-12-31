Industry Veteran Ben Talbert Launches Search Firm To Service Textiles, Industrial Sector

GREENVILLE, S.C. — January 1, 2021 — Ben Talbert, with more than 17 years of experience both working in and recruiting for the industrial sectors, including the textile industry, announced that his industrial recruiting firm, Better Than Found (BTF), will launch on January 1.

Specializing in professional and executive recruitment across manufacturing, engineering and construction, Better Than Found was formed on the mission to leave companies, careers and lives better than we found them. Based here, BTF does nationwide recruitment for companies in the Upstate of South Carolina and throughout the Southeast.

Better Than Found is a full-service industrial consultant and talent resource, capable of sourcing vital and specialized professionals and executives. With diverse industry knowledge and experience, its team has served clients, in textiles, HVAC/R, consumer products, OEM industrial equipment and aftermarket parts supply, capital equipment design/engineering/automation/integration, plastics and packaging, automotive, aerospace, power generation, warehousing/distribution/logistics, chemicals and food and beverage.

Better Than Found partners with companies that are committed to excellence within their niche in the market. Its team uses a consultative approach to thoroughly understand a company’s unique hiring needs, adapting its service to attract talent to fit those needs, bringing a focus that precisely matches not only candidates’ skill sets, but attitudes, values and motivations.

Better Than Found also provides highly qualified candidates access to today’s leading companies through a relationship-based approach, finding the best possible environments for their skills, aspirations and careers to flourish.

This confidential and strategic process ensures that all aspects of a potential career move will be in the best interest of everyone involved, leaving companies, careers and lives better.

With 10 years of direct industry experience along with seven years of recruiting across industrial sectors, Talbert set out to establish a search firm that measures success based on the number of lives impacted rather than the number of placements made.

Talbert, who holds a Textile Engineering degree from the (now) Wilson College of Textiles at N.C. State, spent the first eight years of his career at Milliken, followed by two years at O’Neal, Inc.

He has served on the Board of Directors for the Upstate Chapter of the Institute of Industrial & Systems Engineers for over six years. He sits on the Board of Directors for 3GEN Ministries, a local nonprofit ministry. He is an active member and leader at Grace Church in Greenville, S.C., as well as a workout leader and recruitment/expansion participant with F3 Nation (Fitness, Fellowship and Faith). He also is a member of the Southern Textile Association (STA).

Talbert comes from a family with deep roots in the textile industry in South Carolina. It’s that heritage and his experience working with and placing professionals in the industry that has shown him the importance of relationship building, he said. He said that establishing those relationships in order to place an individual in the appropriate role provides much personal fulfillment.

“It’s extremely satisfying to bring in a candidate, hear their career goals and line them up with the right company,” he said. “Better Than Found is more than just a name – it’s our mission.”

Posted December 31, 2020

Source: Better Than Found