Dr. Ralf Brückmann Leaves CHT Germany Gmbh – Levi Cottington In Succession

TÜBINGEN, Germany — December 16, 2020 — The management of CHT Germany GmbH thanks Dr. Ralf Brückmann for the long-lasting successful cooperation in the business field of General Industries. Dr. Ralf Brückmann will end his active role as Head of BF General Industries on December 31, 2020 after 21 years with the company. Since joining the company on October 1, 1999, Dr. Brückmann has held major roles throughout the company. The success of the business field General Industries is largely due to his work and expertise. Dr. Frank Naumann: “We thank Dr. Brückmann for his commitment during more than two decades and wish him the best for the upcoming stage of his life.”

Dr. Ralf Brückmann is handing over an extremely future-proof and multi-faceted business field to his successor. Dr. Ralf Brückmann: “I am delighted that Levi Cottington has been found for the position and I wish that he will lead the division through the current challenging times with hands that are as prudent as they are fortunate, as I have done. I am convinced that he will continue to successfully develop the division both professionally and personally.” Levi Cottington gladly accepts the challenge: “I wish Ralf all the best in this new phase of his life and that he will enjoy it to the fullest. I am proud to succeed him and to continue his work in his spirit.”

Levi Cottington, Managing Director of CHT USA Inc. takes over the management of the global business field General Industries of the CHT Group as of October 1, 2020. In his new function, Mr. Cottington combines both tasks. He reports directly to CHT Group management.

Posted December 16, 2020

Source: CHT Group