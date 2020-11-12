Greg Hall Joins HanesBrands As Chief Consumer Officer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — November 12, 2020 — HanesBrands, a global marketer of branded everyday basic apparel, today announced that Greg Hall will join the company as chief consumer officer, effective Nov. 16, 2020.

“Our top priority is putting the consumer at the center of everything we do,” said Steve Bratspies, CEO, HanesBrands. “Greg is an outstanding merchandising and marketing leader with a track record of driving growth across industries. He will be responsible for how we engage with our consumers, from our brands to our retail stores to e-commerce, and will play a crucial role in building HanesBrands into a growth-oriented, consumer-centric organization.”

Hall will lead U.S. marketing and brands, e-commerce and retail. He will also be responsible for building the company’s global brands, particularly Champion and Hanes.

Most recently, Hall was senior vice president, private brands, at Walmart, where he delivered double-digit growth on the company’s private brand grocery business. During his 14 years at Walmart, Greg held a number of senior marketing and merchandising leadership roles, including chief marketing officer of Walmart.com and head of Walmart’s U.S. manufacturing initiative.

Prior to Walmart, Hall held leadership positions at Frito-Lay, where he developed and led major marketing programs for some of the company’s iconic brands.

Hall holds a bachelor’s degree from Southern Nazarene University and a master’s degree in management from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Posted November 12, 2020

Source: HanesBrands