Elections To The International Textile Manufacturers Federation Board For The Term 2020-2022: Mr. Ruizhe Sun (China) Elected ITMF President

ZURICH — November 9, 2020 — On October 22nd, 2020 during the Hybrid ITMF Annual Conference 2020 of the International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF), the Committee of Management of the Federation elected the members of the Board for the term 2020-2022.

Mr. Ruizhe Sun, President of the China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC), was unanimously elected as the new President of the Federation.

Mr. K.V. Srinivasan (India) and Mr. Juan Parès (Spain) were elected as Vice Presidents of the Federation.

Mr. Ernesto Maurer (Switzerland) was elected as the new Treasurer.

Mr. Loek de Vries (The Netherlands), Mrs. Michelle Tjokrosaputro (Indonesia) and Mr. Mohammad Kassem (Egypt) were re-elected as Board Members.

As new Board Members, the Committee of Management elected Mr. Mustafa Denizer (Turkey), Mr. Uday Gill (Thailand/Indonesia), Mr. Salman Ispahani (Bangladesh), Mrs. Suchita Jain Oswal (India), Mr. Taejin Kang (Korea Rep.) and Mr. Yingxin Xu (China).

Mr. Rafael Cervone (Brazil), Mr. John Cheh (Hong Kong, China), Mr. Andrew Macdonald (Brazil) and Mr. Muharrem Kayhan (Turkey) were co-opted as Board Members.

Mr. Kihak Sung (Korea Rep.) was elected Honorary Life Member of the Federation in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the Federation as Vice President (2016-2018) and President of ITMF (2018-2020).

Posted November 9, 2020

Source: International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)