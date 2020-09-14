TIGHITCO Expands Leadership Team In Aerostructures Division

LADSON, S.C. — September 14, 2020 — TIGHITCO Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Tawne Castorina to Chief Technical Fellow and Terrence M. Maher as Vice President & General Manager – Aerostructures Division. This expansion of the Aerostructures Division demonstrates a commitment to the changing needs of the aerospace industry and its customers.

“The expansion of our Aerostructures Division comes at an exciting yet challenging time in the aviation industry,” said Kenneth P. Rusterholz, President and CEO. “Their technical knowledge and industry contributions will allow us to capitalize on the strength of the TIGHITCO brand as we continue to innovate and grow.”

Castorina will transition from his current Vice President & General Manager role to focus his technical knowledge, innovation and creative problem solving on fulfilling customers’ visions. He has a proven track record of engineering excellence and today’s market dynamics require someone who is expertly positioned to lead in this area. The engineering/quality departments within the Aerostructures Division will report to his office in the Berlin, CT facility.

Maher comes to TIGHITCO with a broad range of experience from Leonardo DRS Naval Power Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation where he was Chief Procurement Officer for Commercial Programs and Components. His experience operating procedures, program dynamics, and customer relationships complements our current Aerostructures leadership team and will be leveraged as the company moves into the 2021 planning cycle. Maher will be based at the Berlin, CT facility.

Posted September 14, 2020

Source: TIGHITCO Inc.