Hexion Inc. Announces Return Of Chairman, President And CEO From Medical Leave

COLUMBUS, Ohio — September 14, 2020 — Hexion Inc. (“Hexion” or the “Company”) today announced that Craig Rogerson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), has returned from medical leave effective today.

“I’m pleased to return, and I’d like to acknowledge George Knight and the senior management team for assuming additional duties during my absence,” said Craig Rogerson, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “I would also like to acknowledge all our associates who continue to safely operate our manufacturing sites and remain focused on serving our customers despite ongoing global challenges due to COVID-19.”

George Knight, who served as Acting CEO, continues in his role as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Posted September 14, 2020

Source: Hexion Inc.