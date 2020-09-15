Ecofibre Completes The Acquisition Of Texinnovate And Announces Jeff Bruner As President Of Hemp Black 

GEORGETOWN, Kentucky — September 15, 2020 — Ecofibre Limited is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the portfolio of businesses and assets of its key manufacturing partner in North Carolina, USA. The portfolio includes five businesses that have deep technical expertise across a broad range of high-performance textile disciplines (“TexInnovate”).

Jeff Bruner has been named President of Hemp Black effective immediately. Jeff is the founder of TexInnovate.

In order to focus his efforts on Hemp Black, Jeff has resigned as Vice Chairman from Quantum Materials, based in Colfax, NC. Jeff founded Quantum over 30 years ago.

Ecofibre CEO Eric Wang states, “This is an incredibly important strategic move for Ecofibre. For the past two years we have worked to develop a platform of intellectual property that allows us to sustainably deliver the natural anti-microbial and conductive properties of hemp into existing manufacturing supply chains for textiles, composites, coatings, paints and other industries.”

“Through this period Jeff Bruner and the team at TexInnovate has been a very close partner in co-developing IP, building processes to deliver Hemp Black capabilities at industrial scale, designing, engineering and acquiring specialized equipment and developing / manufacturing the recently launched Hemp Black face mask to market.”

Jeff Bruner states, “Two years ago when I was introduced to the concept, research and patents being developed by Hemp Black, I quickly became a significant shareholder. Since 2018, I continue to see the very strong commercial potential for this technology to not only solve problems that our customers find today, but more importantly advance the quality and technical aspects of a very wide array of products.”

“I am very excited to lead Hemp Black with Eric and his team and help innovate the high-performance textile industry to another level. During my career there have been several innovations that led to step function shifts in our industry. I believe Hemp Black has the technology to underpin another step function shift in how textiles can enable and perform across a wide range of industries.”

Source: Ecofibre Limited