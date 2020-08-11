Jones Family Of Companies Bolsters Operations Team to Support Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August 7, 2020 — Jones Family of Companies is continuing to rethink its organization as it plans and executes growth initiatives while operating in a very challenging business environment. With the recent addition of Brian Trent as the new director of Supply Chain and Leonardo Franzinetti as a new business analyst and IT resource, Jones is looking to finish out 2020 on a strong note and complement its current operations team with exciting talent. With more than two decades of experience in the packaging and supply industry, Trent will take the lead as director of Supply Chain.

Trent graduated from North Carolina State University in 1996 with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering and started his textile career at Milliken. Before coming to Jones, Trent most recently served as the Director of Purchasing at InVue Security Products, where he increased productivity and developed new ways to manage and improve his team’s efficiency. Trent is a recipient of the Legrand Summit Award and a four-time winner of the

Legrand New Heights Award, recognizing his leadership and lasting contributions to the industry.

“We needed Brian’s broad base of experience to address all key facets of our supply chain operation,” said CP Davis, president and CEO of Jones. “Brian’s strong industry background and technical know-how will make him an invaluable asset. We want to leverage his world class expertise ‘end to end’ from procurement, demand planning and forecasting, to scheduling and customer service. Our singular goal is to significantly enhance our service to our customers while driving greater efficiencies within our plant operations.”

Leonardo “Leo” Franzinetti comes to Jones recently graduated from Virginia Military Institute with a Bachelor of Science in Applied Mathematics and a minor in Computer and Information Science. Alongside his academic achievements, Franzinetti has participated in two separate internships, a student research position at VMI in the summer of his sophomore year and the following summer at the City of Virginia Beach Information Technology, where he worked as a Data Scientist. The valuable experience Franzinetti gained in his academic and extracurricular activities will aid him in steering Jones in the best direction for success.

“Decision support and rigorous analytical processes and reviews to support our field sales and operations team are absolutely vital as we expand. Leo will support our team by providing real time trend analysis and IT support that is crucial to our team’s ability to make sound business decisions. In addition, Leo’s experience with various Business Intelligence (BI) systems will add to Jones’ ability to transform data into actionable insights,” commented William Moore, director of Sales Operations.

