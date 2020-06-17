Strategic Transformation Underway At Loepfe Brothers Ltd.

WETZIKON, Switzerland — June 17, 2020 — Loepfe Brothers Ltd. announced today its intention to restructure and refocus its business over the next three months in order to align with the changed market conditions and to further leverage digital technologies. Plans to release the next in a series of new solutions in Quarter 4/2020 remain unchanged.

The business will be transformed in the medium- to long-term by diversification, expanded business portfolio and increased efficiency along with an accelerated digitalization program.

Among the organizational changes made to support these objectives will be an increased emphasis on customer needs driven by Silvano Auciello as head of a new combined sales and customer support setup. In a move to strengthen the focus on products and solutions, Guido Wieland becomes responsible for leading a joint product management, applications and marketing team. Furthermore, Sylvie Hunziker has been appointed to drive and shape the digital landscape and processes within Loepfe, next to her already established lead of the production department. Meanwhile, as announced in May, the R&D team has already been supercharged by the appointments, as joint heads, of Thomas Schlegel and Roger Hilzinger, capitalizing on their deep specialist know-how and experience to ensure the flow of latest technology products through the pipeline. Further internal changes aim at reinforcing Loepfe’s high Swiss quality standards across the whole product range.

Loepfe CEO Dr. Ralph Mennicke commented:“We live in a world where change is a standard feature of our lives. It is important that we embrace and actively drive these changes by continually questioning things and redefining our offering to harness the benefits of the fast-moving environment for our customers and our business. My thanks go to each of the aforementioned for taking up the new challenges along with our teams, and I look forward to our exciting journey together.”

Loepfe Executive Chairman Alexander Zschokke added:“With this announcement today, the Loepfe and Savio Groups are investing not only in our business, but also in our people. The work they are now undertaking will future-proof the company and ensure it remains the leading specialist in its field for many years to come.”

Posted June 17, 2020

Source: Loepfe Brothers Ltd.