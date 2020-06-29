Jörg Westphal Becomes Managing Director At BST eltromat

BIELEFELD, Germany — June 26, 2020 — Jörg Westphal (52) has joined the management team of BST eltromat as of June 1, 2020, taking responsibility for the fields of service, sales and marketing. The trained industrial engineer Westphal will manage the businesses of the BST Group together with Dr. Jürgen Dillmann, who has been responsible for the company’s Technology field since June 1, 2018.

Westphal has many years of comprehensive experience in the management of small and medium-sized companies and their international sales organizations. Most recently, he was a member of the management team at EAE Engineering Automation Electronics GmbH in Ahrensburg near Hamburg.

On July 1, 2019, Westphal came to BST eltromat in the role Manager of Service. As Managing Director, he will also take on responsibility for Sales and Marketing at the Group. “Over several decades, BST eltromat has earned an outstanding reputation as a leading supplier of first-class quality assurance systems in the printing, packaging, plastics and nonwoven industries. Furthermore, with its very efficient global sales and service network, and its production sites on other continents for the markets there, it is well positioned internationally. Both of these aspects provide a solid basis for successes in other sectors with web-processing production methods, and I intend to pursue those,” said a forward-looking Westphal. “At the moment, for example, that goes for the battery industry, which holds its processes to very high standards with regard to their quality, reliability and connectedness. With our broad-based knowledge and our wide-ranging field experience, we want to become the preferred partner for the equipment makers in that sector too, in all aspects of quality assurance.”

Westphal sees growth potential for the whole Group in a variety of industries. “We’re going to make use of our comprehensive practical expertise, move into other sectors through diversification, and in the process tap into new markets for the future. At the same time, we want to protect our leading position in our core markets and build on it,” announced the new Managing Director.

In the future, the company will put an even greater focus on the development of comprehensive solutions systematically oriented to market requirements. “In the process, we’ll bring in specific industry partners in order to round out our portfolio and generate added value for our customers,” Westphal explained. In addition, BST eltromat will make greater use of IoT- and Industry 4.0-based processes. The company is working intensively on raising its service quality further, and wants to offer customers flexible options for concluding a variety of service level agreements with the Group.

Kristian Jünke, who has managed the business of BST eltromat together will Dillmann in recent years, is leaving the Group to take on other responsibilities.

Posted June 29, 2020

Source: BST eltromat