Cargill Welcomes Hank Gray To Global Cotton Business

MINNEAPOLIS — June 24, 2020 — Cargill is pleased to announce that Hank Gray has joined the team as the U.S. Origination Manager for cotton within Cargill’s Agricultural Supply Chain business, effective June 22. In this new role, Hank will focus on setting and executing on Cargill’s farmer-facing strategy in the cotton space.

Hank brings extensive experience from across the cotton industry as he has worked as a trader, broker and manager for over the last two decades. Additionally, Hank has participated on the Board of Directors for American Cotton Shippers Association (ACSA), Texas Cotton Association (TCA), Western Cotton Shippers Association (WCSA) and the Memphis Cotton Exchange.

Hank will report to Robin Pigot, Global head of Merchandising for Cargills global cotton business.

“We are delighted to welcome Hank to the team and look forward to having his outside perspective drive more value to our customers,” said Pigot.

Posted June 23, 2020

Source: Cargill