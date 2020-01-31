Jowat SE announces Kay-Henrik von der Heide  As New Head Of Sales

DETMOLD, Germany — January 31, 2020 — Kay-Henrik von der Heide to take over leadership role from Ulrich Schmidt.

Kay-Henrik von der Heide is to become Jowat SE’s new Head of Sales. As of 1 February 2020, the 52-year-old will take on responsibility for all direct sales activities of Jowat SE in the sales divisions “national” and “international”. In his new position, he will report directly to Klaus Kullmann, Managing Director Sales & Marketing.

Von der Heide will be assuming responsibilities of previous Head of Sales Ulrich Schmidt, who is leaving Jowat after more than 20 years at the enterprise at his own request to take on a new challenge in a related sector. “We regret the decision, thank Mr Schmidt for the many years he worked for Jowat and wish him all the best in his future endeavours,” said Klaus Kullmann.

Mr von der Heide graduated from Hamburg as an engineer in wood technology (“Dipl.-Holzwirt”). He has served in various roles in both the wood-based materials industry and in the component supply industry, gaining a broad and international expertise in sales of technical products as well as decorative interior finishing products. In his last position as Head of Sales at Westag & Getalit AG, Mr von der Heide had responsibility for the sales of decorative interior finishing products in the D/A/CH region as well as sales of plywood/formwork. Mr von der Heide was born in East-Westphalia.

Mr Kullmann is convinced: “With Mr von der Heide, we have gained an experienced sales specialist who is already well connected with the wood and furniture industry, one of our key markets. We wish him a good start and look forward to a successful cooperation.”

Posted January 31, 2020

Source: Jowat SE