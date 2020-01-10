Casandra Robinson Joins ASTM International Board Of Directors

W. CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — January 10, 2020 — Casandra W. Robinson, physical scientist in the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Standards Coordination Office (Gaithersburg, Maryland, USA), will serve a three-year term on the ASTM International board of directors.

Robinson is responsible for the development of documentary standards and coordinating with NIST technical units, other federal agencies, industry, and relevant stakeholders in the development of standards and conformity assessment systems. Overall, NIST advances measurement science, standards, and technology to enhance U.S. innovation and industrial competitiveness.

An ASTM International member since 2006, Robinson is a member of the committees on homeland security applications (E54), textiles (D13), leather (D31), pedestrian/walkway safety and footwear (F13), and personal protective clothing and equipment (F23). She has been honored with the Award of Merit, and the E54 Award of Appreciation.

Prior to joining NIST in 2012, Robinson served as program manager with the Savannah River National Laboratory. For the previous five years, she supported the National Institute of Justice’s Standards and Testing Program with the development of performance standards and conformity assessment for public safety equipment.

Robinson holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Clemson University and a master’s degree in industrial and systems engineering from the University of Alabama.

ASTM International’s board of directors is made up of 25 leaders from an array of companies, associations, and government bodies worldwide. Several members are based outside the United States.

