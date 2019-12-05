Print Industry Executive Geoff Loftus Joins EFI For New Customer Advocacy And Service Initiative

FREMONT, Calif.— December 5, 2019 — December 5, 2019 — Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI) has embarked on a strategic initiative to enhance its commitment to customer satisfaction by strengthening global service offerings. Long-time print industry service executive Geoff Loftus has joined EFI to help drive this initiative for the company’s global inkjet operations. Loftus, who is EFI’s new vice president of global inkjet service, will spearhead customer advocacy and service with a large portion of the company’s client base – thousands of customers worldwide who rely on EFI™ for high-quality display graphics/signage, packaging, textiles and building material print production.

The service initiative is one of the key aspects of transformation at EFI under new CEO Jeff Jacobson following the 2019 acquisition of the company by an affiliate of private equity firm Siris Capital LLC. In addition to on-site service, parts support and in-person training programs, the initiative includes increased development for the company’s emerging service solutions – including AI for predictive analytics, remote diagnostics and cloud-based technologies – to help drive greater customer satisfaction with high quality, uptime and productivity.

Based in EFI’s Manchester, N.H., Display Graphics facility, Loftus brings to EFI a wealth of experience helping print service providers get the most from their technology investments. A mechanical engineer by training, he spent 15 years with German offset press giant Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in engineering and service executive leadership roles. From 2006-2016, he served as VP of worldwide service, chief quality officer and chief operating officer for digital offset press and printing plate company Presstek.

Most recently, Loftus was head of operations for power electronic systems manufacturer Semikron Inc. He has a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering from the University of Vermont, and an MBA from New Hampshire College.

“Geoff is the ideal leader to establish a stronger customer success mentality within our expansive worldwide service operations, and he is one of the very few in the print industry with the level of experience and expertise needed to take EFI to the next level as a valued and trusted technology provider,” said EFI Chief Operating Officer Marc Olin. “He will be essential in helping EFI’s customers extend their competitive advantage in the industry’s transformation from analog to digital printing.”

Loftus is leading the development and execution of global services strategy, partnering with the teams across EFI’s inkjet business lines. Key to the effort are new initiatives to strengthen and optimize inkjet customer support offerings that EFI’s dedicated inkjet service teams deliver worldwide.

“Throughout my career in the imaging industry, I have admired EFI’s progress and innovation in driving digital print,” said Loftus, “and I am excited to help serve as a customer champion by aligning our global service teams to continue growing the superior support offerings that help our customers be more efficient, more productive and more profitable.”

Source: EFI™