Bart Krulic Joins Palmetto Synthetics

KINGSTREE, S.C. — December 3, 2019 — Palmetto Synthetics LLC — a manufacturer of thermoplastic fibers for a multitude of applications — is pleased to announce the addition Bart Krulic as executive sales director. An alumni of the Georgia Institute of Technology, Krulic has more than thirty years of experience in textiles, specializing in fiber, yarn, and fabric manufacturing and technology. He has developed products in each industry, including a unique production method for composite fabrics. In addition, Krulic has an established reputation of building strong relationships with the customer to develop and grow mutual successes.

Posted December 16, 2019

Source: Palmetto Synthetics