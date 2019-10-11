TRSA Elects New Directors — Increases International Representation

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — October 11, 2019 — TRSA, the association for linen, uniform and facility services, elected five new Operator member company directors to its Board for three-year terms Sept. 20 during its 106th Annual Conference in Boston:

Johanna Ames, president, Ames Linen Service, Cortland, NY

Brad Drummond, COO, Aramark Uniform and Career Apparel, Burbank, CA

Roger Harris, president and CEO, Metro Linen, McKinney, TX

Juha Laurio, president and CEO, Lindström Group, Helsinki

Chris Sander, industry relations ambassador, Johnson Service Group PLC, Preston Brook, UK

These Directors are also eligible for a second three-year term. In addition, Tyler Fowler, president, M+A Matting, LaGrange, GA, was elected to represent Associate (supplier) member companies for one three-year term. Finally, Jim Vaudreuil, president and CEO, Huebsch Services, Eau Claire, WI, was re-elected to serve a second and final three-year term.

“We are excited about the range of expertise, experience and perspective these new Directors will offer the TRSA Board,” said TRSA Immediate Past Chair David Potack, Unitex, Elmsford, NY, who chairs the Nominating Committee.

The TRSA Board of Directors reflects TRSA’s developing international emphasis with Directors representing Canada, Europe, Mexico and Australia. The TRSA Board represents the industry’s most diverse, inclusive membership with more than 160 linen, uniform and facility services companies in North America, as well as nearly 40 companies operating outside of North America. In addition, TRSA membership includes nearly 140 Associates, who offer the industry’s most innovative equipment, chemicals, linens, uniforms, and other products and services.

With international supply chains and global issues (sustainability and environmental stewardship, digitalization, safety & health, hygiene and cleanliness) driving the industry everywhere, TRSA and its partners in the International Textile Services Alliance (ITSA – www.itsa-alliance.org) have taken the lead in establishing worldwide resource and information-sharing.

In addition, TRSA is investing in a Global Textile Services Market Research project conducted by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), a provider of worldwide forecasting and advisory services. This research will be presented and released at the World Textile Services Congress (WTSC) June 18-19, 2020, in Frankfurt, Germany, in conjunction with Texcare International. The project will offer insight into linen, uniform and facility services markets in 13 countries in the Asia, Australia, Europe, North and South America global regions, as well as South Africa. Market sector demand and country- and region-specific opportunities and challenges will be forecast. The research also includes insightful interviews with more than 30 industry leaders operating in these countries and profiles of the 10 largest international linen and uniform services companies.

In addition to the newly elected Directors, the TRSA Board of Directors includes the following Officers and Directors:

Executive Committee

Chair Jim Buik, president and owner, Roscoe Co., Chicago

Immediate Past Chair David Potack, president, Unitex, Elmsford, NY

Vice Chair Noel Richardson, president/CEO, Shasta Linen Supply, Sacramento, CA

Treasurer Jim Kearns, executive VP, CFO and CAO, Alsco Inc., Salt Lake City

Randy Bartsch, CEO, Ecotex Healthcare Linen Service Corp., Mississauga, ON, Canada

P.J. Dempsey, president, Dempsey Uniform and Linen Supply Inc., Jessup, PA

Eric Brady, chief strategy officer, PureStar Group, Las Vegas

Chris Corcoran, operations VP, Crothall Healthcare, Chesterbrook, PA

Bob Dudley, president, APPEARA, Norfolk, NE

Scott Finkelstein, co-president, Ace Uniform Services., Baltimore

Phil Hart, president, Kannegiesser-ETECH, Minneapolis

Jose Luis Jacques, CEO, LAVARTEX SAPI de CV, Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico

Dan Sanchez, corporate sales VP, Medline Textiles, Northfield, IL

Todd Schneider, president and COO – rental division, Cintas Corp., Mason, OH

Joe Sullivan, chairman, Spotless Facility Services Pty. Ltd., Melbourne, Australia

Posted October 11, 2019

Source: TRSA