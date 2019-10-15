French Machinery: Christian Guinet, New Secretary General

PARIS — October 15, 2019 — At the last ITMA in Barcelona, the French Textile Machinery Manufacturers’ Association (UCMTF) announced the appointment of Christian Guinet as secretary general. On September 1, he took over from Evelyne Cholet who had decided to retire.

Bruno Ameline, UCMTF president, stated: “it is a great opportunity for us to welcome Christian. He fits all our requirements — a textile engineer, he joined one of our members in 1982, a great part of his experience has been as export manager in charge of the sales financing and credit insurance. We know each other very well as, within our organization, he has been president of our Promotion Committee. In that position, he organized, with Evelyne Cholet, our road shows, seminars and National pavilions in many fairs and managed our relations with the textile press.

“The transition with Evelyne Cholet has been extremely smooth as they had been working together for many years.

“The only sad thing is that we will miss Evelyne,” Ameline said. “She joined our association in 1985 to organize ITMA 1987 and then stayed with us for 34 years. All our contacts know and appreciate her. I am quite sure they will welcome Christian who shares the same values than Evelyne. He will be a great asset to our 35 members which are exporting, all over the world, most of their machines and services worth more than a billion dollars annually.”

Posted October 15, 2019

Source: UCMTF