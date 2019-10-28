DRUPA 2020 Director, Sabine Geldermann, Receives Girls Who Print Girlie Award

CHICAGO — October 28, 2019 — Sabine Geldermann, Director of drupa & Global Head Print Technologies – a trade fair for printing technologies – is the recipient of this year’s Girls Who Print Girlie Award. She received the award from Deborah Corn, the Intergalactic Ambassador to The Printerverse at Print Media Centr, on the International Print Day 2019 during Printing United 2019 in Dallas.

The Girlie Award is presented annually to a woman who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and strong commitment to serve the printing industry. Sabine Geldermann travels around the globe advocating for print and addressing the challenges of an evolving industry, engaging with local associations and ensuring that drupa’s market research is representative of the industry on a global scale.

“It’s such an honor. I will always try to support the best women and encourage them to work in such a brilliant and fascinating industry,” stated Sabine Geldermann.

“Sabine is the first female director of drupa, the world’s leading trade fair for printing technologies, a global Ambassador for print and an unwavering visionary who keeps the industry moving forward. A truly incredible woman!” added Deborah Corn.

With more than 6,000 members, Girls Who Print is the world’s largest online network of women in the print sector. www.girlswhoprint.net

Posted October 28, 2019

Source: Messe Düsseldorf North America