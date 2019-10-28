Appointment Of A New President/ Chief Executive Officer Of CTT Group

SAINT-HYACINTHE, (Québec) Canada — October 23, 2019 — Mr. Robert Bélanger, President of the Board of Directors of the CTT Group and President of Belt-Tech Products inc., is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Olivier Vermeersch as President/Chief Executive Officer of the CTT Group, one of the Collegial Center for Technology Transfer (CCTT) of the Cégep of Saint-Hyacinthe. Mr. Vermeersch succeeds Mr. Jacek Mlynarek from today. Mr. Mlynarek will remain associated to the CTT Group as an Ambassador and Strategic Advisor and – Research and Development, Partnership and Innovation.

The CTT Group Board of Directors and the entire team would like to thank Mr. Mlynarek for the energy and dedication he has devoted over the last 26 years to the development of the CTT Group, which is now recognized as one of the most important Collegial Center for Technology Transfer in Quebec and Canada. In 2009, Mr. Mlynarek received the Innovation System Builder Award from the Quebec Association for the Development of Research and Innovation.

Mr. Vermeersch is in a familiar territory, since he has been working for the CTT Group from the beginning of his career in 1991. In 2014, he was promoted Vice President – Research and Development and more recently, he was appointed as Executive Vice- President. In 2014, he was awarded the prestigious Excellence Award from the “Fonds de recherche du Québec – Nature et technologies”. Mr. Vermeersch will continue to be Chairholder of the NEXTEX Industrial Chair of St-Hyacinthe College, a Canadian NSERC Level 2 Chair in Innovative Technical Textiles, which brings together many of CTT Group’s customers.

According to Mr. Bélanger: “The appointment of Mr. Vermeersch, coupled with Mr. Mlynarek’s association, is both novelty and continuity. This collaboration will give a new boost to the CTT Group, while maintaining its achievements: a major asset for its many clients. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish Mr. Vermeersch and Mr. Mlynarek the best success in their new duties.”

The CTT Group is a collegial center for technology transfer affiliated with the Cégep of Saint Hyacinthe. He has extensive expertise in research, development and analysis of technical textiles, geosynthetics and advanced textile-based materials. Through its team of multidisciplinary experts and a fleet of highly specialized equipment, the CTT Group serves local, national and international clients.

Posted October 28, 2019

Source: CTT Group