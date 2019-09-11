September/October 2019

SDL Atlas, Rock Hill, S.C., has named Brian Francois general manager of Americas and Europe.

Germany-based web-processing control company BST eltromat International has divided its global sales into a western and eastern region. Siegfried Steggemann was named global sales director West, which includes Western Europe, the American continent and North Africa. Sajid Malik is in charge of the eastern region including Eastern Europe, Turkey, the Middle East, Central and South Africa, Africa and Asia. The company also named Michael Nestle senior sales consultant for all register applications.

Toronto-based Canada Goose has announced that Woody Blackford will join the company in the fall as executive vice president, design and merchandising.

Finland-based sustainable fiber company Spinnova Ltd. has hired Maree Hamilton as an in-house textile expert. She will act as a liaison between the company and brands wishing to use Spinnova’s fiber.

Fremont, Calif.-based Electronics for Imaging Inc. has named Jeff Jacobson CEO. He succeeds Bill Muir who is leaving the company. Jacobson will continue as executive chairman.

Marcia Ayala was promoted to president of Aurora Specialty Textiles Group Inc.

Glen Raven Custom Fabrics, Glen Raven, N.C., has hired Steve Pawl to fill the newly-created position of chief marketing officer.

Donald “Don” Bockoven was appointed CEO of Fiber Industries LLC, Darlington, S.C. In addition, Andrew Rosenfeld was named vice chairman of the company.

Israel-based Delta Galil Industries Ltd. has named Steve Moore president, Mass Division. He reports to CEO Isaac Dabah.

Kathie Leonard, president and CEO, Auburn Manufacturing Inc., and National Council

of Textile Organizations board member, was selected to serve as the U.S. textile industry representative on the Export-Import Bank (Ex-Im) 2019 Advisory Committee.

Jeff Price was named executive vice president of operations of Milliken & Company; and Chad McAllister was appointed president of Milliken’s Performance and Protective Textiles Division.

Brian Davis has joined Adele Knits Inc., Winston-Salem, N.C., as product development specialist.

Justin Kentor has joined Dallas-based Varsity Brands as chief of strategy and business transformation. Kentor is responsible for the strategic integration of new initiatives, as well as overall development and execution of the company’s business and growth strategies. In addition, Jaime Jaramillo has joined the company as the company’s first chief technology officer.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co., New Albany, Ohio, has elected Felix Carbullido independent director of the board, which expands the board to 11 directors.

Gastonia, N.C.-based Creative Ticking, a division of Beverly Knits, has hired Michelle Seiler and Jeff Swaim as senior account managers on Creative Ticking’s sales team. They will focus on driving sales in the bedding market across the United States.

Tolland, Conn.-based Gerber Technology has made the following changes in its leadership team: Melissa Rogers has joined the company as senior vice president and general manager for Gerber’s software business; inline with Gerber’s focus on digitization, Karsten Newbury has taken on a new role as chief strategy and digital officer to lead the company’s digital transformation; and Ken Litman has joined the team as vice president of information technology.

September/October 2019