Global Textile Trading Company Whitehouse & Schapiro Announces Passing Of President And CEO Bill Schapiro

BALTIMORE, Md. — August 15, 2019 — Whitehouse & Schapiro, announced today that William “Bill” Schapiro, President and Chief Executive Officer of Whitehouse & Schapiro, LLC passed away Tuesday evening, August 13th in Baltimore, MD. Bill is survived by his wife, Ivona Schapiro, his brother, Robert Schapiro, his sister, Janet London, as well as his nephew and niece, Brian and Rachel London.

As per the succession plan in place, Brian London, Bill’s nephew and the current Executive Vice President of Whitehouse & Schapiro, will be assuming the role of President and CEO. Brian joined the Company in 2014 and has spent the last five years being personally trained and mentored by Bill to assume this role.

No other changes in the business or with the Whitehouse & Schapiro team or its operations are planned. The Company continues to look forward to moving into its new 164,000 sq. foot facility in the next two months – a process that Bill began and the current team will be honored to bring to fruition. In the coming months, the Company plans to add to the senior management team to assist in its growth in the new facility.

Condolences can be sent to 8750 Larkin Road, Suite 101, Savage, MD 20763. Donations in Bill’s honor should be made to People Encouraging People (PEP). For more information please visit http://www.peponline.org/. Any questions or inquiries should be sent to info@webuyrags.com.

“As President and CEO, Billy modernized and expanded a distinguished, century-old business into nearly 50 countries over four continents while producing committed long-term partnerships and strategic world-wide relationships. We, as well as our industry, have suffered a very sad loss and will miss him greatly,” Brian London said.

Whitehouse & Schapiro is a global textile trading company that’s been a thriving family operation for over 100 years. Involved in every facet of the secondhand textile industry, Whitehouse & Schapiro, LLC has the unique breadth of experience to grow partnerships for mutual success. Our unparalleled expertise in secondhand clothing, textile remnants and wipers, combined with our ability to ride the economic waves of business cycles, make us an ideal partner for buying or selling, both domestically and abroad.

Posted August 15, 2019

Source: Whitehouse & Schapiro, LLC