Don Bockoven Announced As Fiber Industries New CEO; Andrew Rosenfeld Named Vice Chairman

DARLINGTON, S.C. — July 31, 2019 — Fiber Industries LLC, a textile production operation based in Darlington, S.C., established by MHR Fund Management LLC, has announced Donald “Don” Bockoven as CEO. Concurrently, Andrew Rosenfeld has been named vice chairman of the company.

Bockoven brings decades of experience in the textile industry and a proven track record of driving profitability for public and private companies around the world. In his prior positions, Bockoven has achieved success by combining his financial, technical, and operational expertise to lead growth initiatives, increase productivity, and manage risk.

Most recently, Bockoven served as President and CEO of Leigh Fibers, a nearly century-old fiber supply business. Prior to Leigh Fibers, Bockoven held senior management positions at Hollingsworth & Vose, Invista, and DuPont. Over his two decades at DuPont, Bockoven was directly involved in multiple plant start-ups in the US, Europe, Brazil, and Asia.

“As a South Carolina resident and a strong proponent of textile manufacturing in the United States, I am honored and excited to be a part of the revival of the Palmetto plant and its reinvigoration of the community,” said Bockoven. “I also look forward to engaging with the customers that have been eagerly anticipating Fiber Industries’ reentry into the marketplace.”

Bockoven is highly involved in industry and philanthropic causes, currently serving on the Board of the South Carolina Manufacturing Extension Partnership and recently appointed to the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations. Bockoven has also served as the Vice Chair of The National Council of Textile Organizations, Board Member of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, and Board Member of the American Heart Association HeartWalk.

Posted August 6, 2019

Source: Fiber Industries