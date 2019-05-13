Vionic Names Jerry Williamson SVP Global Sales And Angela Caltagirone SVP Digital And Brand Marketing

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — May 13, 2019 — Vionic is pleased to announce the appointment of Jerry Williamson in the role of Senior Vice President of Global Sales, and Angela Caltagirone as the new Senior Vice President of Digital and Brand Marketing. Williamson will lead the Vionic domestic, international, home shopping, and medical teams and Caltagirone will lead the Vionic digital and marketing teams.

Williamson joins Vionic as the SVP, Global Sales, with an extensive background in footwear, most recently serving as the Executive Vice President of Sales for Lucca Lane and Latigo Footwear/Footwear Unlimited. Prior, Williamson acted as the Director of sales for UGG where he managed a $500 million women’s and kids business, spent 8 years at Clarks with the last 5 years as the VP of Sales, and began his career as a buyer with May Department Stores and Saks Fifth Avenue. Williamson is known in the industry for his outstanding people skills and has cultivated a strong relationship of respect among both consumers and sales reps in the footwear industry.

Caltagirone steps into the Vionic role of SVP, Digital and Brand Marketing after an impressive career as a leader in the marketing space. Caltagirone worked with Williams-Sonoma for over twenty years where she led the digital transformation. As a strategist, she implemented vision to develop digital & multi-media marketing roadmaps to drive growth focused on brand positioning and creating a personalized customer experience for Williams-Sonoma, Pottery Barn, and Mark & Graham. Recently Angela worked with Belardi Wong as the EVP, Growth Strategies advising and subject matter expert for over 200 brand clients including footwear and apparel.

“Both Angela and Jerry will be tremendous assets to our business and will give us additional leadership and support in the coming years,” says Vionic President Connie X Rishwain, “Jerry and I had a great partnership at UGG and I am thrilled that we will work together again!”

Since its U.S. introduction in 2008, Vionic emerged as a market-leader, helping to re-energize the comfort footwear category. The company’s flagship Vionic brand continues to lead the way in reimagining style and science, championing the belief that style doesn’t have to hurt. The brand’s innovative style-infused biomechanical technology provides what consumers describe as ‘addictive support,’ and they have responded with their loyalty, referral and repeat purchase. Vionic is now a top-selling brand across global retail channels that include leading department, independent, specialty, online and home shopping retailers.

Posted May 13, 2019

Source: Vionic