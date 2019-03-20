PPG Appoints Emily Elizer As Director, Government Affairs

PITTSBURGH — March 19, 2019 — PPG today announced the appointment of Emily Elizer as director, government affairs, effective March 18.

In this role, Elizer will lead the company’s government affairs activities, including international and domestic public policy, political engagement, the PPG Political Action Committee (PPG PAC) and related compliance activities.

Prior to joining PPG, Elizer served as the state director for the National Rifle Association. She was responsible for representing the organization and its members before state and local elected officials in Delaware, Maryland, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Elizer began her career with U.S. Steel in its government affairs department. During her time with U.S. Steel, she worked within the company’s public affairs team as a management associate. She then served as a government affairs representative before being appointed manager of government affairs. Throughout her time with U.S. Steel, Elizer advanced pro-manufacturing policy agendas and obtained economic incentives for various capital investments in her respective states.

“Emily’s extensive experience in developing bipartisan relationships with key officials, coordinating grassroots advocacy campaigns and securing economic development incentives will make her an invaluable member of our government affairs team,” said Bryan Iams, PPG vice president, corporate and government affairs.

Elizer earned her bachelor’s degree from Saint Vincent College in English and political science.

Posted March 20, 2019

Source: PPG