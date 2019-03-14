Micro Cotton® Appoints Industry Professional Gregory Hasson As Senior Vice President

NEW YORK, NY — February 4, 2019 — Sharadha Terry Products Ltd., the manufacturer of Micro Cotton® bath linens, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregory Hasson as its Senior Vice President Sales.

“Gregory brings in seasoned business development experience to the home textile industry,” said Sharadha Terry Products Director D. Vikram Krishna. “His expertise in managing large retail accounts will be a great boost for the brand in the U.S. region.” Mr. Hasson will be reporting to Mr. Krishna.

Mr. Krishna added, “Innovation is the backbone of our brand. We don’t just make products but provide bespoke solutions for retailers. Taking our innovative products to market requires experience and market expertise, and Gregory is the right fit for our objectives.”

Micro Cotton®’s growing stateside sales, service and design team is one result of the brand’s efforts to capture market share in retail and institutional segments. Currently, Micro Cotton® products can be found in major retailers nationwide including Macy’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, Dillard’s and Belk, among others.

The latest collections from Micro Cotton® will be on display at the 2019 New York Home Textiles Market in March.

Posted March 14, 2019

Source: Micro Cotton® — Sharadha Terry Products Ltd.