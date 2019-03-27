CIT Announces New Appointments In Commercial Services — Neal Harm Named Managing Director; Tom Fingleton Named Northeast Regional Manager

NEW YORK — March 27, 2019 — CIT Group Inc. today announced that Neal Harm has joined the company’s Commercial Services business as managing director overseeing strategy, business development and project management. He will report to Commercial Services President Marc Heller.

Harm comes to CIT from BB&T Corporation, where he served in a variety of positions including director of international banking services, president of BB&T’s factoring division, and chief operating officer of the company’s commercial finance business. He will be based in CIT’s New York City office.

“Neal is a proven leader and his wealth of experience in factoring and other forms of commercial finance make him an excellent addition as we pursue our growth objectives and support our clients,” Heller said. “We are excited to welcome him to the Commercial Services team.”

CIT also announced the appointment of Tom Fingleton as managing director and Northeast regional manager, responsible for new business development and client portfolio management.

“Tom has been a valuable member of the Commercial Services team for several years,” Heller said. “We look forward to deploying his skills, agility and leadership to serve clients throughout the Northeast region, which is the largest in our organization.”

CIT’s Commercial Services business is one of the nation’s leading providers of factoring, credit protection, accounts receivable management and lending services to consumer product companies, manufacturers, dealers, importers and resellers.

Posted March 27, 2019

