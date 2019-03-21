The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) Elects North Carolina Manufacturing CEO Leib Oehmig As 2019 Chairman

WASHINGTON, DC — March 21, 2019 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) held its 16th Annual Meeting March 19-21 in Washington, DC. Elected as NCTO officers for 2019 are:

Chairman – Leib Oehmig, CEO of Glen Raven, Inc. Mr. Oehmig is CEO of Glen Raven, Inc., based in Glen Raven, North Carolina. Glen Raven is an innovative leader in textile research and development, dying, spinning, weaving and finishing, and distribution and logistics.

Vice Chairman – David Roberts, CEO of CAP Yarns, Inc. Mr. Roberts is CEO of CAP Yarns, Inc., based in Clover, South Carolina. CAP Yarns is a specialty yarn manufacturer and a leader in developing unique yarns for the knitting and weaving industry.



NCTO is a Washington, DC-based trade association that represents domestic textile manufacturers.

U.S. employment in the textile supply chain was 594,147 in 2018.

The value of shipments for U.S. textiles and apparel was $76.8 billion in 2018.

U.S. exports of fiber, textiles and apparel were $30.1 billion in 2018.

Capital expenditures for textile and apparel production totaled $2.0 billion in 2017, the last year for which data is available.

Posted March 21, 2019

Source: The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)