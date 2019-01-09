My Size Names Jessica Hoopfer Director Of U.S. Sales

AIRPORT CITY, Israel — January 9, 2019 — MySize, Inc. (the “Company” or “MySize”), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, announced today that it has named Jessica Hoopfer as its Director of U.S. Sales. Hoopfer will oversee all U.S. sales initiatives and personnel, with a focus on introducing My Size’s suite of smartphone measurement solutions to U.S. businesses seeking innovative technologies within fashion, retail, shipping, and DIY that improve efficiencies, enhance customer experience, and reduce operating expenses.

Prior to joining My Size, Hoopfer served in a variety of sales, operations, and growth roles, most recently as Director of Global Strategies and Growth – Retail for NAPCO Media. She also served as Head of Americas – Operations and Sales for Rakuten FitsMe, a fit recommendation technology for retailers. Hoopfer has experience working with Fortune 100, 500, and 1000 retail brands, growing sales development teams, and showcasing the impact Fit Technologies can have on a business’s operations, sustainability, and consumer experience.

“Consumer behaviors when shopping online are changing, and retailers need to make a concerted effort to meet demand. It’s no longer just about convenience; consumers want a personalized shopping experience that ensures they can buy exactly what they need without worry of an incorrect purchase that causes inconvenient returns,” said Hoopfer. “My Size has a suite of smart measurement technologies for retailers that can significantly change the way consumers shop online every day. I’m excited to join My Size as the Company continues its U.S. focus, and look forward to bringing powerful retail solutions to businesses and brands across the country.”

This is the second strategic sales hire My Size has made in the last month as it continues an emphasis on the U.S. retail market. In December of 2018, the Company added Tao Fleury as its U.S. Sales Manager.

“We believe Jessica’s experience working directly within the Fit Technology space will be a tremendous asset to My Size. Her relationships working with U.S. retailers and brands will be an important asset as we continue to push our suite of sizing technologies into the market and grow our U.S.-based sales team,” said My Size, Inc. CEO, Ronen Luzon. “We are thrilled to have Jessica join My Size, and to utilize her expertise to lead our U.S. sales team and educate the market on how our technologies can positively impact their business and their customers.”

Posted January 9, 2019

Source: My Size, Inc.