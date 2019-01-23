Emerald Textiles Deepens Management Team By Hiring New CEO, Richard Bott 

LOS ANGELES — January 21, 2019 — Emerald Textiles (“Emerald” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Los Angeles-based private investment firms Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC (“Pacific Avenue”) and Highland Avenue Funds, LLC (“Highland”), announced that Richard (“Rich”) Bott has joined the executive management team and was appointed CEO. Mr. Bott’s appointment follows Emerald’s recent announcement of its expansion into Los Angeles and the San Diego Market as well as its greenfield expansion in Northern California.

“We are excited to have a leader of Rich’s caliber joining the Emerald team. Rich has a proven track record of success, high integrity, and brings over twenty-five years of experience in the healthcare service industry,” said Chris Sznewajs, Chairmen of the Board of Directors of Emerald Textiles and Managing Partner & Founder of Pacific Avenue Capital Partners. “We believe Rich’s deep experience in the healthcare linen and service industry, as well as his strong business sense and collaborative approach, make him the ideal candidate to lead Emerald through its next stage of growth.”

Greg Anderson will transition to Executive Chairman and will continue to support the business in a daily role, overseeing the integration of the recent acquisitions of the San Diego and Los Angeles facilities, while also providing oversight for the greenfield facility that is underway in Livingston, CA. Greg will remain a member of the Board of Directors and will lead several other key strategic initiatives for Emerald. “We are excited for Greg’s evolving role as he continues as a key partner to Emerald Textiles. Greg has done an excellent job leading the business through an impressive transformation. I look forward to Greg’s continued involvement in the organization,” Chris Sznewajs added.

“We are excited to have Rich join our team and lead Emerald as the company enters its next phase of growth,” said Greg Anderson. He continued, “Rich shares our vision of excellent quality and customer service at a competitive price. Emerald has invested heavily in all of its facilities in San Diego, Los Angeles, Turlock, Livingston and Reno to ensure it has the most modern, safe, and efficient facilities in the industry. I look forward to supporting and working closely with Rich in my new role as Executive Chairman.”

Greg added, “I want to thank Pacific Avenue and Highland for their support of my vision to scale and grow the company over the last eighteen months. I also want to thank all Emerald Team Members, which is over 1,000 strong for their dedication and support of the Company’s vision.”

Prior to Emerald, Rich served as the Director of Intermountain Healthcare’s Supply Chain Services, which includes Central Laundry, Design and Print Services, Corporate Travel, Supply Chain Guidance Council, Fleet Management and Sign Center. Before Rich joined Intermountain Healthcare, he served as a medic and LPN in the 328th General Hospital unit of the 96th ARCOM where he began his nursing education at the Academy of Health Sciences. He then was trained clinically at Brooke Army Medical Center at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas and then at Fitzsimons Medical Center in Aurora, Colorado.

“The Emerald Textiles team has shown an incredible commitment to providing fantastic service at an undeniable value while scaling the organization through both organic growth, acquisitions, capital investments and greenfield opportunities,” said Rich Bott. “It is my pleasure to join this exceptional management team and employee base in continuing to enhance our value proposition and service to our customers.”

Rich is active in the community serving as Board Chair for The Columbus Community Center, Committee Chairman for the Boy Scouts of America and has been a delegate for Davis County. Richard also serves as the President Elect of The Association for Linen Management and serves on the board of the International Association for Healthcare Textile Management.

Rich holds an Associates of Nursing Degree from The Academy of Health Sciences, a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Health Services Administration from Weber State University and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Richard is a native of Utah and currently resides in Mountain Green, with his wife Darcie and their four children.

Posted January 23, 2019

Source: Emerald Textiles