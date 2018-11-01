Web Industries Names Andrew O’Connor Vice President Of Quality

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — November 1, 2018 — Web Industries, Inc., a precision formatter of flexible materials and provider of outsource manufacturing services, has appointed Andrew O’Connor to the position of vice president of quality. In this role, O’Connor will provide leadership and accountability for all quality resources across Web Industries. He is based at Web’s Marlborough, Mass. corporate headquarters and reports to President and COO Mark Pihl.

As the leader for quality across the entire organization, O’Connor will work collaboratively with Web’s operations and quality managers to establish a quality vision and strategy based on a prevention-centered approach. He will support the company’s employee-owners by providing them with the training, resources and tools to succeed. In the coming months, O’Conner will assess all of Web’s major facilities and evaluate the company’s current quality performance in order to further enhance Web’s quality management system.

“Achieving the highest quality standards is fundamental to Web’s business strategy and brand,” says Pihl. “As we evolve into a technology-driven company developing highly engineered solutions, Andy O’Connor will provide critical leadership. He will support the company’s initiative to embrace a prevention-based, rather than reactive, approach to quality.”

Before joining Web, O’Connor held a series of increasingly responsible positions with Rolls-Royce Corporation focusing on corporate culture, continuous improvement and customer quality. Most recently, he was global director of quality, health, safety and environment, as well as business improvement for Rolls-Royce Naval Marine. O’Connor holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame.

Posted November 1, 2018

Source: Web Industries, Inc.