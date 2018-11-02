PTDA Foundation Honors Motion Industries’ Ellen Holladay With Wendy B. Mcdonald Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — November 2, 2018 — Motion Industries, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, is pleased to announce that Motion Industries’ Ellen Holladay, Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, was named recipient of the 2018 PTDA Foundation’s Wendy B. McDonald Award.

“To encourage more women to enter the power transmission/motion control distribution industry, the Wendy B. McDonald Award celebrates the women who not only excel at what they do but also bring innovation to their companies and the industry. We are thrilled to recognize Ms. Holladay’s work as a trailblazing woman in this male-dominated field,” noted Ann Arnott, Executive Director, PTDA Foundation.

Ms. Holladay joined Motion Industries in 1990 as Manager of Systems Planning, and has since led the development of Motion’s highly refined supply chain capabilities. This includes a comprehensive integration platform designed to address the complex requirements associated with business-to-business transactions among North America’s leading manufacturers and suppliers. In addition to CIO responsibilities, Ms. Holladay leads the eBusiness and Operational Excellence groups within Motion.

Each year, the PTDA Foundation recognizes a woman who has established herself as an integral contributor to her company’s success and someone who has brought positive change to the power transmission/motion control industry. Ms. Holladay was recognized at the PTDA Annual Industry Summit meeting October 17-20 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The award’s origination

Wendy B. McDonald was one of the power transmission and motion control industry’s true

pioneers. Known as “Mrs. Mac,” she served over 60 years as a leader in her family-owned international industrial distribution company and former PTDA member, BC Bearings Engineers Limited (now a Motion Industries company). Mrs. McDonald left many legacies through her long career in the industry as a trailblazing woman business owner. Her charm and grace were legendary, but so were her philanthropy and commitment to give back to the industry and the communities that led to her success. Mrs. Mac’s son, Scott MacPherson (Motion Industries Senior Vice President, Sales) followed his mother’s footsteps into the industry.

In honor of Mrs. McDonald, the PTDA Foundation established the Wendy B. McDonald Award, which is presented at the discretion of the PTDA Foundation Board of Trustees during the PTDA Industry Summit.

Nominees must be female and employed by a PTDA member company within the calendar year for which the nomination is being made. There are no criteria with respect to title, position in the company, or years of experience. However, nominees must exemplify leadership and integrity in all business relationships.

This is Ms. Holladay’s second industry award in 2018: Earlier this year, she was presented the Bearing Specialists Association’s (BSA) Lifetime Achievement Award.

About the PTDA Foundation

The PTDA Foundation, whose work is funded solely by donations, was founded in 1982 to enhance knowledge, education, professionalism and productivity within the power transmission/motion control (PT/MC) industry. The Foundation is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) corporation; contributions are tax deductible to the full amount allowed by law.

