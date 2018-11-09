EFI Adds Experienced Executive Janice Chaffin To Board Of Directors

FREMONT, Calif. — November 8, 2018 — Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI), a world leader in customer-focused digital printing innovation, today announced the appointment of Janice Chaffin to its Board of Directors.

Ms. Chaffin is an experienced technology industry executive, specializing in strategic marketing and global operations. She has held several senior executive positions with Symantec Corporation, including serving as group president of its consumer business unit from 2007 to 2013. Ms. Chaffin also serves on the boards of directors of Nasdaq-traded companies Synopsys, Inc. and PTC Inc. She is an Advisory Council member for Illuminate Ventures and a member of the Board of Visitors for the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Previously she served on the boards of Informatica Corporation and International Game Technology, along with the Operating Committee of privately held Ancestry.com.

Gill Cogan, Chairman of EFI’s Board of Directors, commented, “With her demonstrated expertise in global marketing, strategy, business development, R&D management and product development, Janice is an excellent addition to the EFI board.”

“I am excited about the opportunities ahead for EFI, and I look forward to contributing to the Company’s growth and strategic direction,” said Ms. Chaffin.

Commenting on the appointment, EFI CEO Bill Muir said, “Janice is a proven leader and innovator in the software and hardware industries. We look forward to benefiting from her expertise as we continue to grow our Company.”

Prior to leading Symantec’s consumer business unit, Ms. Chaffin served as the company’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer from 2006 to 2007, and as senior vice president and chief marketing officer from 2003 to 2006. Before joining Symantec, Ms. Chaffin worked for more than twenty years at Hewlett-Packard Company in a variety of management and marketing leadership positions. Ms. Chaffin graduated summa cum laude from the University of California, San Diego, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science, and earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Los Angeles, where she was an Edward W. Carter Fellow.

Posted November 9, 2018

Source: Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFI)