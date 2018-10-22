PPG Appoints Vincent Robin As President, Asia Pacific Region, And Vice President, Automotive OEM Coatings, Asia Pacific

PITTSBURGH — October 19, 2018 — PPG today announced the appointment of Vincent Robin as president, Asia Pacific region, effective January 1, 2019, in addition to his current role as vice president, automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings, Asia Pacific. Robin will replace Mike Horton, current president, Asia Pacific region, and vice president, protective and marine coatings (PMC), who has announced his intent to retire, effective January 1.

Robin joined PPG in 1987 and has moved through positions of increasing responsibility in the automotive OEM business. He relocated to Shanghai in 2010 as vice president, automotive OEM coatings, Asia Pacific, and was instrumental in growing and strengthening the business in the region. More recently, Robin expanded his responsibilities to oversee global supply management; environment, health and safety; and corporate and government affairs for the Asia Pacific region, and was also appointed general manager, China, earlier this year.

Horton joined PPG in 1998 through the Orica acquisition. During his 20-year career with PPG, he has held various positions of increasing responsibility. After holding several positions in operations and general management in Australia and New Zealand, he relocated to Shanghai in 2005 as general manager, refinish, Asia Pacific, and was appointed president, Asia Pacific, in 2011, and vice president, PMC, Asia Pacific, in 2014.

During the past seven years as president, Asia Pacific region, Horton has been instrumental in driving initiatives to strengthen collaboration across strategic business units and functions and reducing complexity.

Posted October 22, 2018

Source: PPG