Matt Schiering Joins Contec, Inc. To Lead U.S. Marketing Team

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — October 25, 2018 — Longtime marketing executive Matt Schiering has joined Contec, Inc. as the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to further solidify its growing foothold in the professional cleaning and contamination control markets. As CMO, Schiering is responsible for overseeing the organization’s marketing team, developing new business opportunities and processes, as well as fostering creative, customized solutions to specifically support each Contec business unit and their customers’ respective needs.

“I am honored to be leading Contec’s talented, passionate U.S. marketing team in support of its thriving business units,” said Schiering. “From cleanroom, automotive and aerospace to Contec Healthcare, Professional and Pharmacy, our products are second to none. I’m proud to continue my work with Contec as we enter our next phase of success.”

Schiering began working with Contec as a consultant in 2017 to provide strategic marketing counsel across its multiple business units. He has a unique combination of successful experience in the healthcare and professional cleaning markets, combined with an expertise in the marketing and development of both disinfectants and textile cleaning technology.

“Matt’s industry expertise, marketing savvy and winning attitude make him a unique force across markets,” said Jack McBride, chief executive officer and co-founder of Contec, Inc. “His disciplined approach and creativity will help us reach and serve more customers with the most innovative and proven products in the industry. I am thrilled to welcome him to our team.”

Immediately prior to joining Contec, Schiering launched Sheer Strategy LLC, a sales leadership and management consulting firm. In this capacity, he partnered with clients across leading healthcare, medical device and professional cleaning markets. Schiering has also worked for Sani Professional, a division of PDI, Inc., and Johnson & Johnson in the organization’s Personal Products division.

Posted October 25, 2018

Source: Contec, Inc.