Changes In Marimekko’s Management – Morten Israelsen Is Appointed As Chief Sales Officer

HELSINKI, Finland — October 23, 2018 — Morten Israelsen, M.Sc. (Business Administration and Auditing), 45, has been appointed as Marimekko’s Chief Sales Officer (CSO) and member of the Management Group. He will start in the position on 29 October 2018.

Morten Israelsen has long experience of international sales management, especially in North America and Asia. He has worked for several global companies, including KEEN, a US brand whose products are sold in more than 60 countries, and ECCO, a Danish company with about 2,200 shops around the world.

Päivi Lonka, Marimekko’s Chief Sales Officer and member of the Management Group, will step down from her position and continue in the company until the end of November 2018 to ensure a smooth transition. Thereafter, she starts to consult for Marimekko focusing on strategically important sales development projects. The end of the employment was agreed by mutual consent.

“Morten Israelsen has an excellent record in leading international sales teams. His extensive knowledge of retail business, especially in our main markets of Asia and North America, will reinforce our expertise as we seek stronger growth and continue to build a global corporate culture,” says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, Marimekko’s President and CEO. “I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Päivi Lonka for her long career with Marimekko and her significant contribution to the important steps we have taken in our internationalisation. Together with her team, she has created a solid base for us to continue our long-term work to build international growth.”

Posted October 24, 2018

Source: MARIMEKKO CORPORATION