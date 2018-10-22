Brand Standard Furnishings Announces New Vice President Of Sales & Marketing Ken Koneck

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — October 22, 2018 — Brand Standard Furnishings (BSF) is proud to announce the addition of Ken Koneck to its leadership team as vice president of sales and marketing, effective immediately.

The influential, hands-on executive brings to the case goods provider more than 15 years of experience in the textiles and hospitality industry. In this new role, Koneck will lead the strategic development of BSF across all channels, define the overall goals and contribute to sales and profitability.

Koneck has a proven track record in staffing, sales and hospitality. “I am honored to join the BSF team that has built a solid foundation over the last decade. BSF is perfectly positioned to help its clients aesthetically transform their business for a better customer experience and compete in a progressive marketplace,” stated Ken Koneck, VP of Sales and Marketing.

In announcing Koneck’s hiring, BSF Founder David Codoluto explained how the move aligns with the organizations strategic goals for 2018. “We are focused on customer care. Our clients can look forward to our services knowing they have a partner in BSF. Ken brings a level of trust and experience our clients have come to expect from BSF.”

Prior to joining BSF, Koneck spent five years with Meadow Hospitality Lighting driving the sales and exceeding company goals year-over-year. And for 10 years, Koneck directed the marketing for the world’s largest supplier of decorative textiles to the hospitality industry, Valley Forge Fabrics.

About BSF

Brand Standard Furnishings offers a wide assortment of seating and case goods options for the hospitality industry. Functional and built to last, BSF products are custom made. From single custom product or a complete room package, BSF delivers on time and in budget, anywhere in the world.

Posted October 22, 2018

Source: Brand Standard Furnishings (BSF)