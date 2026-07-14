eVent Fabrics Partners With PELLIOT, Advancing Lower-Impact Innovation In The Global Outdoor Market

LEAWOOD, Kan.— July 14, 2026 — In a big win for lower impact products, eVent Fabrics, a global supplier of waterproof and breathable fabric technologies, is partnering with PELLIOT, one of China’s fastest-growing outdoor brands, to bring their flagship PFAS-free alpineST and windstormST laminates to the rapidly expanding China outdoor market.

PFAS in functional textiles has become a significant industry concern, making the transition to PFAS-free materials a clear market imperative. PELLIOT specializes in high-performance outdoor gear for mountaineering, travel, hiking, and skiing. Through this partnership with eVent Fabrics, PELLIOT is expanding its next-generation product range, further cementing its position as an industry benchmark for functional outdoor apparel.

“This partnership with PELLIOT represents a big step forward in the global reduction of PFAS in consumer apparel,” said Chad Kelly, Vice President of eVent Fabrics. “As one of the fastest growing outdoor apparel brands in China, PELLIOT is a volume leader, which means this partnership could have a real effect on attitudes towards PFAS in China’s explosive, multi-billion dollar outdoor sports market.”

“At PELLIOT, we are not only committed to crafting top-tier, versatile professional outdoor apparel for enthusiasts worldwide, but also to advancing material innovation and responsible product development,” said Zhao Le, Vice President of PELLIOT. “The environmental hazards associated with traditional chemical materials, such as PFAS, have become a pressing concern for the entire outdoor industry. Driving the transition toward PFAS-free and low-carbon textiles is not only an inevitable industry trend but also a fundamental responsibility and mission for leading brands. We look forward to partnering with eVent to steer the industry away from its reliance on traditional PFAS-based fabrics while continuing to deliver the performance consumers expect.”

Designed with the planet in mind, the PFAS-free alpineST membrane is laminated with performance face fabrics and backers, and finished with a C0 DWR finish. Ideal for demanding activities, alpineST provides the ultimate shield from the elements. The alpineST laminate can be found in the PELLIOT SS27 alpineST Hard Shell Jacket.

The windstormST laminate combines eVent’s plant-based membrane with recycled / low impact face and backer fabrics. Finished with a C0 DWR for sustainable performance, this softshell laminate completely blocks wind while repelling light rain and snow. Perfect for a wide-range of conditions, windstormST will be used in PELLIOT’S FW26 windstormST Soft Shell Jacket.

Posted: July 14, 2026

Source: eVent® Fabrics