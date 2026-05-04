Universal Fibers® Appoints Jay Brown As President

BRISTOL, VA — May 4, 2026 — Universal Fibers has announced the appointment of Jay Brown as President, effective May 1, 2026. Bringing more than 35 years of leadership experience across the flooring, fiber and building materials industries, Brown joins the business at a pivotal time as it continues to advance innovation and strengthen its global commercial presence.

A highly respected industry leader, Brown has held several senior roles throughout his career, including President and Chief Operating Officer at Bentley Mills and Vice President of Supply Chain at Interface. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President at Happy Floors, where he focused on driving strategic growth and strengthening customer relationships.

Known for his ability to build high-performing teams and deliver sustained growth, Brown brings a strong track record in operational excellence, product innovation and customer focus.

In his new role, Brown will lead Universal Fibers’ global operations, working across its manufacturing facilities in the United States, Europe and Asia, while continuing to expand the company’s position within the flooring sector.

“I’ve long admired Universal Fibers, not only as a leader in the industry, but as a partner, says Brown. Having experienced the business from a customer perspective, I’ve seen first-hand the strength of their innovation, quality, sustainability focus, and technical expertise, and I’m thrilled to be part of a company that continues to pioneer responsible fiber technology for the flooring sector. I look forward to working with the team to build on their strong foundation and drive future growth.”

“Jay brings a wealth of industry knowledge and a proven ability to lead organizations through periods of growth, says Jonathan Craig, CEO of Universal Fiber Systems. His operational expertise and strategic mindset will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our global business. We are delighted to welcome him to Universal Fibers and look forward to the impact he will make.”

Heidi Davidson, General Manager at Universal Fibers, added, “I’m looking forward to working closely with Jay as he joins the business. From a plant and operations perspective, it’s an exciting time for the team, and I’m eager to support the commercial initiatives he will bring, ensuring we continue to deliver the performance, quality and consistency our customers expect.”

Brown’s appointment reflects Universal Fibers’ continued commitment to innovation, performance, sustainability, and customer partnership, as the company builds on its position as a leader in advanced fiber solutions for the global flooring market.

Posted: May 4, 2026

Source: Universal Fibers, Inc., a business unit within Universal Fiber Systems, LLC.