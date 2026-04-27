NONWOVENN Celebrates Strong Financial Performance With 25% Growth In Revenues And Strategic Investment

BRIDGWATER, England — April 23, 2026 — Nonwovenn, one of the world’s leading nonwoven fabric-tech companies, has announced a 25% year-on-year increase in revenue, alongside a strong rise in profitability. This significant growth has been driven in part by a strong trajectory in the businesses second biggest market.

The company’s performance reflects sustained investment across its operations, people and product innovation. Over the past five years, Nonwovenn has welcomed more than 50 new employees, strengthening its capabilities across multiple disciplines. This includes four key appointments to accelerate its ProTech division, a new Commercial Director, Innovations Director and the creation of a Next Gen Products Director role.

Nonwovenn has invested over £20 million into the business in recent years and is now positioned to deliver against its ambition to double in size over the next five years. This investment included £1.5 million towards research and development in CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear protective solutions), £10 million invested into a new operational excellence model covering manufacturing equipment, an end-to-end operational efficiency programme and enhancement in R&D and innovation capability.

The positive financial trajectory of Nonwovenn underscores its growth ambitions. Turnover has increased from £19 million in 2016 to £46 million in 2025 and is on track to reach a projected £60 million in 2026 and £80 million in 2028. The 2024/25 financial year also delivered a solid increase in sales, reflecting strong demand across all key divisions.

A key highlight of the past year was the acquisition of Nonwovenn by CorpAcq, the Altrincham-based acquisitions group backed by TDR Capital. As part of one of Britain’s largest private equity-backed platforms, Nonwovenn is well positioned to pursue further growth through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across Europe and the USA.

Sustainability also remains central to Nonwovenn’s strategy, with the company achieving the gold medal by EcoVadis and actively working towards the Environmental Product Declaration Certification. These initiatives support the broader aim to achieve net-zero emissions by 2035.

Nonwovenn’s Commercial Director, Silke Brand, said: “A 25% increase in revenue alongside significant profitability growth is a testament to the strength of our strategy and dedication of our people. With the backing of CorpAcq, and our continued investment programme across innovation, sustainability and operational excellence, we are well positioned to deliver on our ambitious growth plans.”

Nonwovenn is continuing to expand its product portfolio, including the recent development of new solutions such as PFAS-free activated carbon (AC) filter media for ostomy pouches, and significant advancements in other AC technology, improving accessibility, performance and manufacturing robustness across certified face mask ranges.

Posted: April 27, 2026

Source: Nonwovenn