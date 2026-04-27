Bally Ribbon Mills To Highlight Berry-Compliant Webbing And High-Performance Tapes At FedTex 2026

BALLY, Pa.— April 23, 2026 — Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of highly specialized engineered woven fabrics, announces that it will showcase its high-performance tapes and webbing at FedTex 2026, booth 52, taking place May 19–20, 2026 at McKimmon Conference and Training Center on the campus of North Carolina State University.

Attendees are invited to meet with BRM’s subject matter experts and explore advanced textile solutions engineered to meet the stringent requirements of military applications.

BRM will highlight its 100% Berry Amendment-compliant woven tapes and webbing, designed to support Department of Defense contractors and federal agencies requiring domestically manufactured materials. Ideal for aircraft seat belts, fall protection and work position harnesses and equipment, tie-downs, and load-bearing systems, this webbing is manufactured to meet US MIL and PIA specifications to deliver consistent performance, durability, and traceability. Available in widths ranging from 1/4 inch to 6 inches, BRM’s webbing can be customized with a variety of weave patterns, custom dye colors, and critical characteristics to meet the mission requirements.

Also featured at the booth are BRM’s specialty binding tapes, engineered to enhance abrasion resistance and edge protection in demanding environments. These tapes provide uniform width and construction, improving sewing efficiency and overall throughput while maintaining high-quality performance in the field. Multiple finish options are available to achieve the desired hand-feel and abrasion resistance for specific military applications.

In addition, BRM will showcase harness, belt, and sling webbing solutions tailored for tactical and load-bearing equipment. Designed for strength, reliability, and adaptability, these materials can be produced in small runs with full customization of width, color, and weave design. BRM’s in-house engineering team works closely with customers to develop application-specific solutions that meet evolving defense and federal standards.

With decades of experience supporting aerospace and defense initiatives, BRM continues to provide advanced woven solutions that align with the performance demands of modern military operations.

For more information, visit BRM at booth 52 during FedTex 2026 or

go to https://www.ballyribbon.com/.

Posted: April 27, 2026

Source: Bally Ribbon Mills (BRM)