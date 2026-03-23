Trützschler At Techtextil (Germany) 2026: Future Ready Nonwovens And Fiber Processing Solutions

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany — MARCH 19, 2026 — From April 21 to 24, 2026, the Trützschler Group will present its future‑ready solutions at Techtextil in Frankfurt, Germany.

At Booth C61 in Hall 12.0, Trützschler Nonwovens will showcase its latest developments for efficient nonwovens production, including comprehensive service and consulting solutions.

Highlights include the fully upgraded X‑Series nonwoven cards suitable for spunlace, needle‑punching and air‑through bonding (ATB) processes, as well as the T‑ONE digital working environment enhanced with new features.

Trützschler Card Clothing will complement the presentation with a new card wire designed with a specially engineered surface for high‑performance nonwoven applications. Visitors can also take a closer look at Trützschler’s complete solution for the recycling of textile waste, TRUECYCLED.

Trützschler Nonwovens: Shaping the future of nonwovens

The T-SUPREMA needle punching line has proven its performance in the market, with lines successfully operating at two customer sites since early this year. It demonstrates the exceptional versatility of needle-punched nonwovens, covering basis weights from below 50 gsm to above 2,000 gsm. New streamlined configurations featuring the compact NC-Xe card further reduce the footprint while ensuring high process stability and consistent product quality.

Beyond complete line solutions, Trützschler Nonwovens will showcase upgrades to its single machine portfolio, including the X-Series nonwovens cards (the high-speed card NCT-X, the versatile NC-X and the compact NC-Xe), the MPD high-performance dryer and the new compact AquaJet-X. These developments are designed to combine compact machine concepts with high operational reliability and outstanding performance.

At Techtextil 2026, Trützschler Nonwovens will also highlight its advanced ATB technology for hygiene applications. The process enables the reliable processing of ultra fine fibers down to 0.4 dtex, producing exceptionally soft nonwovens that meet the highest requirements for softness and performance in baby diaper applications.

T‑ONE, Trützschler Nonwovens’ digital working environment, serves as a powerful digital backbone for any nonwoven line. New enhancements include an energy management function for real‑time monitoring of electricity and gas consumption and CO₂ footprint calculation per time unit, roll or order, as well as camera‑based anomaly detection that identifies fiber migration and accumulations at an early stage. This helps to prevent unplanned downtime while improving process stability and production transparency.

With tailored modernization and development solutions, Trützschler Nonwovens supports manufacturers in optimizing existing installations and translating new product ideas into stable, industrial scale production. Application-specific consulting enables higher efficiency, increased output and longer service life – without compromising quality.

Trützschler Card Clothing (TCC): Next‑generation card clothing for demanding nonwovens applications

Visitors can experience top nonwovens performance with our high-efficiency card clothing. Our TCC experts will present our latest innovation: a new wire with special surface designed for Hygiene, Spunlace and ATB applications. It ensures cleaner operation, less contamination and reduced downtime – delivering maximum productivity for your line. More details will be revealed at the exhibition – don’t miss this opportunity to see it first hand.

Trützschler Spinning: TRUECYCLED – the complete solution for textile recycling

Visitors can also learn more about TRUECYCLED, Trützschler’s complete solution for the recycling of textile waste. It covers the complete process: from cutting and tearing textile waste to carding and drawing secondary fibers. Based on Trützschler’s technological recommendations and a Trützschler machinery line-up, it ensures the best possible quality of the end product.

Meet us in Frankfurt

Techtextil 2026 provides an ideal platform to exchange ideas with industry experts and explore practical solutions for today’s challenges in nonwovens manufacturing.

Our teams look forward to welcoming visitors at Hall 12.0, Booth C61 in Frankfurt

Posted: March 23, 2026

Source: The Trützschler Group SE