EDANA Unveils Nominees For INDEX™26 Awards: Highlighting The Next Generation Of Nonwoven Excellence

BRUSSELS, Belgium — March 13, 2026 — EDANA is proud to unveil the highly anticipated nominees for the INDEX™26 Awards, the nonwoven industry’s highest accolade for technical and sustainable excellence.

Out of a record-breaking field of entries, these finalists represent the cutting edge of material science—from bio-based hygiene fibers and PFAS-free protective textiles to revolutionary water-filtration machinery.

Each nominee has been selected by a jury of industry experts for their ability to solve critical global challenges, including the transition to a circular economy and the pursuit of enhanced consumer performance.

Nonwoven Roll Goods

Lenzing – LENZING™ Dualwipe

LENZING™ Dualwipe is a high-performance cleaning wipe crafted from regenerated cellulose using LENZING™ Nonwovens Technology. Its innovative dual-surface design integrates abrasion and absorbency in a single material, enabling efficient cleaning without relying on fossil-based synthetic materials, binders, or chemical additives. One side features a mechanically active surface for scrubbing away dirt, grease, and residues, while the other offers a soft, highly absorbent surface for liquid uptake and surface finishing. Designed for industrial, professional, and household applications, LENZING™ Dualwipe is compatible with existing converting and processing infrastructure, facilitating rapid adoption.

The jury praised LENZING™ Dualwipe for addressing the pressing industry challenge of combining performance with sustainability. By leveraging a novel web architecture of cellulose filaments, it eliminates plastics and microplastics while delivering high-efficiency cleaning. The innovation demonstrates how fiber-level design can create tangible environmental impact without compromising functionality, offering a scalable, market-ready solution that aligns with both regulatory and consumer demands.

Magnera Corporation – Next-Gen Fluid Barrier Technology

Magnera’s proprietary fluid barrier technology represents a major advancement in protective medical textiles. Designed for demanding surgical and clinical environments, it delivers durable liquid repellency against water, oil, and other fluids without intentionally added PFAS, chemicals traditionally used for this function. Evidence of PFAS persistence in the environment and possible associated health risks has prompted global regulatory action and growing demand for alternatives. Through advanced material engineering, the technology maintains the high-performance healthcare professionals require while aligning with evolving global regulatory expectations. By eliminating legacy chemistries and ensuring consistent barrier performance, it provides a safer and more environmentally responsible alternative to conventional PFAS-based materials.

The jury recognized Magnera for addressing a long-standing challenge in medical textiles: achieving reliable fluid resistance without harmful chemicals. Combining regulatory readiness, operational reliability, and sustainability, the innovation offers healthcare providers and manufacturers a credible, scalable solution for the future. While healthcare remains a primary application, the underlying platform has potential relevance in other markets that require durable, PFASalternative liquid barrier solutions.

Woolchemy – neweFlex™ ADL

Woolchemy has developed neweFlex™ ADL, a plastic-free acquisition distribution layer containing neweFibre™ — Woolchemy’s hygiene-grade wool fibre that meets strict regulatory standards for non-sterile hygiene products while preserving wool’s natural functionality. Engineered as a plastic-free alternative to petroleum-based ADLs, neweFlex™ ADL is a blend between wool and plant-based fibres to deliver natural benefits including breathability, thermal regulation, and odour control — while being naturally compatible with skin. Wool is a keratin-based fibre — the same structural protein found naturally in human skin, making it an inherently gentle, renewable choice for disposable hygiene products such as diapers and sanitary pads.

The jury recognised neweFlex™ ADL for overcoming long-standing technical and regulatory barriers that previously prevented wool from being used in disposable hygiene products. By enabling wool fibres to run on standard carded spunlace nonwoven equipment, Woolchemy has created a plug-and-play solution for manufacturers seeking alternatives to fossil-based nonwovens. Demonstrated performance in hygiene layers, including fast liquid acquisition and low rewet, confirms that this renewable material can match synthetic materials while advancing the industry’s transition toward more sustainable, plastic-free hygiene products.

Finished products made from, or incorporating nonwovens – Single-use application

Corman – Organyc brand “Personalized Protection” Light Incontinence Pads

Corman’s new light incontinence pads deliver personalized protection through three key innovations. The Smart-Cotton™ cover with a citric acid buffer maintains an ideal skin pH of 5.5, reducing irritation. The patented Cotton-Balanced Absorbent Core channels liquid to superabsorbent polymers that lock in moisture and expand toward the body for superior leak protection. Natural odor control uses an organic ingredient to bind ammonia and slow odor formation, eliminating odor instead of masking it. Clinically proven, the pads address the three main concerns of light incontinence: leaks, odor, and skin irritation.

The jury recognized the product for its consumer-focused innovation, combining skin-friendly materials, adaptive absorption, and effective odor control in one solution. The patented absorbent core was highlighted as a market-first technical advancement. Supported by clinical evidence, the product enhances comfort, confidence, and dignity for users. Its impact is amplified by the brand’s sustainability initiatives, including reducing ocean plastics and improving livelihoods through the Plastics for Change partnership, demonstrating both social and environmental responsibility.

Teknomelt Teknik Mensucat – Fibrasiv®

Fibrasiv® Abrasive Spunlace is an application-driven nonwoven innovation developed to meet the growing demand for effective yet safe cleaning materials across multiple end-use sectors. The material functions by combining a soft, absorbent spunlace base with an integrated abrasive structure that enables controlled mechanical cleaning. This allows the removal of stubborn dirt, residues, and contaminants while minimizing the risk of surface damage.

The jury appreciated Fibrasiv® for redefining the functional boundaries of spunlace nonwovens. By embedding controlled abrasive performance directly into a soft, flexible fabric, the innovation transforms a traditionally gentle wiping material into a multifunctional cleaning solution. This approach improves cleaning efficiency, reduces reliance on harsh chemical cleaners, and simplifies cleaning processes by replacing multiple tools with a single material. Its combination of performance, usability, and sustainability makes Fibrasiv® a valuable advancement for both professional and consumer cleaning applications.

Finished products made from, or incorporating nonwovens – Durable application

Confitex Technology – Reusable Nonwoven Bed Pads

This new Confitex technology has enabled the world’s first machine-washable and tumble-dryable nonwoven bed pads, opening a significant new application for nonwoven materials. Using a proprietary fibre-stabilisation bonding technique, the innovation allows absorbent nonwoven structures to withstand more than 30 machine wash and tumble-dry cycles while maintaining performance. The fully nonwoven construction combines a fast-wicking top sheet with a highly absorbent core capable of holding over two litres of liquid. In addition, a bonded frame structure prevents leakage across the entire surface, including the edges, addressing a common weakness of stitched textile bed pads.

The jury particularly valued how this innovation unlocks a new market segment for the nonwoven industry. By making absorbent nonwovens fully laundry-compatible, the technology enables nonwoven suppliers to enter the rapidly growing reusable bed pad market, historically dominated by textile products. At the same time, the product delivers improved absorbency, leak protection, and ease of care for users, while supporting sustainability goals through reusability and the use of predominantly natural-based fibres.

DuPont Personal Protection – DuPont™ Tychem® 6000 SFR

DuPont™ Tychem® 6000 SFR garments represent a breakthrough in personal protective equipment, delivering unprecedented dual protection against chemical exposure and flash fire hazards. Designed to be worn over primary flame-resistant (FR) clothing, these garments use a lightweight, multi-layer fabric laminate to provide at least 30 minutes of barrier protection against more than 250 chemicals, including toxic industrial chemicals, and flammable organic solvents. By combining advanced chemical resistance with secondary flame protection, Tychem® 6000 SFR enables workers in oil & gas, chemical manufacturing, and emergency response to operate safely in high-risk environments without compromising comfort or mobility.

The award jury highlighted the innovation for its ability to address a long-standing safety challenge: protecting workers simultaneously from chemical and thermal hazards. Tychem® 6000 SFR protective coverall delivers the broadest chemical coverage in the lightest-weight secondary flame-resistant garment, while its engineered design self-extinguishes in flash fire scenarios. The jury praised the garment’s combination of multi-hazard protection, durability, and comfort, recognizing its significant contribution to improving occupational health and safety standards.

Pelsan Tekstil – Metabreathe™

Metabreathe™ is an advanced nonwoven-based thermal insulation composite designed to address a key challenge in cold chain logistics: combining high solar reflectance with breathability and recyclability. Unlike conventional covers that rely on glued aluminum foils or PET films, Metabreathe™ utilizes a proprietary process where reflective particles are precision-printed onto a high-performance breathable film, which is then integrated with a specially engineered nonwoven structural foundation. This unique composite approach preserves the fabric’s interstitial spaces and the film’s microporosity, allowing air and moisture vapor to pass through while reflecting over 90% of solar radiation. Scientifically proven to keep cargo 12-15°C cooler during extreme ramp exposure, Metabreathe™ is currently trusted by global logistics leaders.

The award jury highlighted Metabreathe™ for its practical and environmental impact This innovation represents a notable step forward for cold chain materials, reducing raw material consumption by 70% and demonstrating how nonwoven material science can reconcile performance, efficiency, and circular economy principles.

Raw materials or components of special relevance to the nonwovens and related converted products industry

Bostik – Kizen™ Miles 9.0

Bostik’s latest innovation, Kizen™ Miles 9.0, is the first adhesive designed for disposable hygiene article construction, that offers the unique feature of debonding on demand: when exposed to a specific chemical key, combined with controlled temperature and mechanical stress, the adhesive allows clean, rapid separation of plastic components in minutes. This process keeps the adhesive material on the substrate, preventing contamination for cleaner, more efficient hygiene article recycling. But during the lifetime of the hygiene article, this new material, based on up to 75% renewable materials, delivers exceptional bonding across a wide range of substrates—including PP, PE, and PLA—while maintaining stable performance over time and under wet conditions.

The jury praised Kizen™ Miles 9.0 for its combination of sustainability and functionality. By reducing carbon footprint by up to 90% per kilogram of adhesive (compared to fully fossil based adhesives, according to internal Bostik calculation) and enabling separation of complex hygiene article components, it addresses a critical bottleneck in diaper recycling. Its ability to maintain performance during use yet allow controlled disassembly after use was recognized as a breakthrough in circular economy solutions for absorbent hygiene products.

Fiberpartner – PolyPlant®

PolyPlant® is a PLA-based fiber engineered to overcome the traditional mechanical, thermal, and processing limitations of conventional polylactic acid. Its proprietary formulation enhances crystallization behavior, molecular stability, and fiber morphology while maintaining full biogenic carbon content. Without relying on synthetic additives, PolyPlant® delivers high-performance PLA fibers that are compatible with existing industrial equipment, enabling manufacturers to adopt renewable materials without sacrificing efficiency or product quality.

The award jury praised PolyPlant® for its scientific ingenuity and practical impact. By addressing PLA’s limitations, PolyPlant® provides a credible alternative to fossil-based fibers. Its intrinsic performance improvements, achieved without additives, ensure consistent product quality and reliable processing in real-world production lines. The jury highlighted its potential to accelerate the transition toward sustainable materials while maintaining industrial efficiency, marking PolyPlant® as a transformative innovation for the fiber and nonwoven sectors.

The Lycra Company – LYCRA® ADAPTIV fiber

Building upon its proven performance in apparel, LYCRA® ADAPTIV fiber now elevates hygiene garments with hybrid elasticity that adjusts to the body at rest and in motion. This results in products that stay in place, have a second skin fit and are easier to put on and take off. LYCRA® ADAPTIV fiber represents a material-led innovation that has the potential to enable consistent, inclusive user experience across expanded size ranges— addressing an industry-wide challenge.

The jury praised LYCRA® ADAPTIV fiber for addressing a key industry challenge: delivering a consistent wearing experience across expanded size ranges without adding SKUs. By dynamically adjusting to diverse body shapes, the fiber ensures comfort, support, and fit for users at all points of the size spectrum. This innovation helps manufacturers pursue scalable solutions that feel personalized across body types—while preserving SKU discipline and operational efficiency.

Innovation in machinery of special relevance to the nonwovens industry

Kansan – KM Hydroentanglement Filtration System

This innovation is a mechanical filtration system developed as an alternative to conventional chemical filtration units used in wetlaid and spunlace production lines.

Instead of complex filtration systems, flotation units, and chemical additives, the system utilizes dedicated mechanical filtration equipment to enable the recovery and reuse of water and fibers directly within the production process.

By eliminating the need for chemicals, the system provides a more sustainable, efficient, and process-integrated solution for water and fiber management in nonwoven production.

The jury recognized that through its multi-stage mechanical filtration concept, the system delivers substantial environmental and operational benefits: approximately 200 kWh of energy savings per hour, 20 cubic meters of water savings per hour, and up to 2 tons of fiber recovery per day. Its ability to significantly reduce chemical consumption, lower operational costs, and improve sustainability without compromising production efficiency impressed the jury as a truly forward-thinking solution.

Teknoweb Converting – OCEAN – Converting technology for high-performance, low-impact underpads

OCEAN is IMA Teknoweb’s advanced converting system for absorbent underpads, combining new manufacturing technology with a revised product design to improve performance while using fewer materials. The system features a drumless core formation process that builds the absorbent core directly on a carrier web, ensuring even distribution of fluff and SAP and enabling ultra-thin, lightweight underpads. It also supports multilayer structures, including optimized 5-layer designs and a patent-pending 4-layer configuration with integrated leakage barriers. This approach allows production of thinner, lighter, and more efficient underpads without affecting quality or output.

The award jury highlighted OCEAN for addressing industry challenges around material efficiency, product reliability, and sustainability. Its linear core formation and multilayer designs can reduce raw material use by up to 30% and lower energy consumption. By combining stable output with reduced environmental impact, OCEAN provides manufacturers with an approach that balances innovation, performance, and resource efficiency, responding to the market demand for high-quality, discreet absorbent products.

ZUIKO – Converting machine for recloseable baby diapers

ZUIKO has developed a converting line to produce adjustable pull on pant diapers that address the challenge of achieving a secure fit around a baby’s waist and legs while maintaining softness and stretchability. The design of such a diaper combines the adjustability of open diapers with the stretch characteristics of pant diapers. Unlike conventional pant diapers, which are processed symmetrically, ZUIKO’s recloseable diapers are asymmetric, requiring a precise, glue-less attachment process during folding. Central to the production is ZUIKO’s patented “Stretch Re-pitch Drum™,” which regulates elastic tension and product spacing, allowing panel folding in line with the machine’s flow. This system enables the production of over 700 diapers per minute without the need for multiple folding units.

The jury recognized the technical ingenuity of ZUIKO’s approach, particularly how the machine merges two product attributes efficiently. They highlighted the asymmetric folding and tension-control mechanisms as practical solutions to a long-standing industry challenge. The innovation offers a new product format for consumers and provides manufacturers a method to produce it at scale without added complexity.

The winners in each category will be announced during a special ceremony at the INDEX™26 exhibition, the world’s leading nonwovens event, which will take place on the first day of INDEX™26, Tuesday, 19 May at 10:30 CET, on the EDANA stand. These awards serve not only to honor the ingenious engineering of the finalists but also to provide a roadmap for the future of the entire nonwovens supply chain.

For more information on the nominees or to register for the upcoming exhibition, please visit the official EDANA website: https://www.edana.org/events/index.

To visit the official INDEX™26 website, visit: https://www.indexnonwovens.com/visit/visitor-registration/

Posted: March 13, 2026

Source: EDANA