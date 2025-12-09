Trivantage® Introduces Widest Standard Shade Fabric: Polyfab USA’s XTRA™

BURLINGTON, N.C. — December 9, 2025 — Trivantage, a trusted supplier of fabrics and hardware in the shade industry, has introduced a new shade sail fabric by PolyFab USA called XTRA.

“XTRA is designed to set new standards for durability and safety,” said Keith Purves, business development and product manager at Trivantage. “It’s the ideal choice for medium to large structures and high-tensile commercial projects where longevity and performance matter most.”

Manufactured from premium-quality, heat-set materials, XTRA delivers market-leading sun protection of up to 99% UV blockage, earning approval from the Melanoma International Foundation. At just 12 ounces per square yard, this lightweight fabric is easy to handle while maintaining an exceptional strength-to-weight ratio.

XTRA’s 13-foot width makes it the widest standard shade fabric available—reducing seams, cutting installation time, and enhancing overall structural integrity.

Other key benefits include:

Ships unfolded, avoiding creases and ensuring a more professional appearance Available in 55-yard continuous rolls, providing seamless coverage for large projects (requires truck shipping)

Fire-rated ASTM E-84, meeting Class II/B standards for safety and compliance

Backed by a 15-year warranty

Offered in a wide variety of colors

To learn more, visit: https://www.trivantage.com/fabric-shade-sail-xtra

Posted: December 9, 2025

Source: Trivantage