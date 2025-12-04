INDA And NWI Announce 2026 Short Course Lineup To Advance Nonwovens Industry Professionals

CARY, N.C. and RALEIGH, N.C. — December 4, 2025 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, and The Nonwovens Institute (NWI) at North Carolina State University, today announced their 2026 lineup of professional development courses designed to equip industry professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving nonwovens sector.

Covering the full nonwovens value chain—from raw materials to processes to finished products—these courses combine in-person instruction with hands-on training in NWI’s state-of-the-art production and testing laboratories on NC State’s Centennial Campus.

Led by renowned instructors with decades of experience and supported by guest lecturers from across the nonwovens industry, the INDA/NWI professional development programs deliver technical expertise and practical business insights that participants cannot access anywhere else.

2026 Professional Development Schedule:

Elementary Nonwovens: February 10–11, June 16–17, October 6–7

February 10–11, June 16–17, October 6–7 Intermediate Nonwovens: March 3–6, July 21–24, October 13–16

March 3–6, July 21–24, October 13–16 Nonwoven Product Development & Innovation: March 24–27

March 24–27 Meltblown Technology: April 28–30

April 28–30 Fiber and Filament Extrusion Fundamentals: June 2–4

June 2–4 Carded Nonwoven Technology: August 11–13

11–13 Spunbond Technology: September 22–24

“INDA is excited to continue our partnership with NWI to deliver world-class training programs for nonwovens industry professionals,” said Matt O’Sickey, Ph.D., INDA Director of Education & Technical Affairs. “Our joint mission is to provide the highest-quality content that blends technical excellence with business intelligence, supporting the professional development needs of today’s workforce.”

“The 2026 professional development schedule addresses the core nonwoven platforms and technology concepts with an outstanding mix of technical depth and practical application,” said Raoul Farer, Executive Deputy Director, NWI. “The program is designed to benefit both seasoned professionals and those new to nonwovens.”

Market-Specific Courses and Custom Training

Beyond core nonwovens training, INDA and NWI offer specialized courses in Filter Media, Wipes, and Absorbent Hygiene, as well as customized professional development programs, conference-aligned workshops, webinars on emerging topics, and on-demand learning modules.

For more information and to register for upcoming INDA/NWI training courses, visit: inda.org/training

Posted: December 4, 2025

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, and The Nonwovens Institute (NWI)